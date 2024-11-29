'Until We Meet Again': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mourns Her Father's Death In Heartbreaking Post

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu passed away today evening, November 29. The actor is grieving the loss of her father, whose demise has deeply saddened her fans and the entertainment industry. Samantha took to social media to express her emotions, sharing a heartfelt tribute to her late father. The cause of Joseph's death is not known yet.

Samantha, who recently celebrated the success of her latest release Citadel: Honey Bunny, is grappling with the irreparable loss of her father. On November 28, she joined the Citadel team in Mumbai to mark the series' triumph. However, the celebratory mood did not last long for the actor as she lost her father today. The 37-year-old actor took to social media to notify her followers about her personal loss. Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Samantha wrote, "Until we meet again, Dad (followed by a heartbreak emoji)."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mourns Her Father's Death (Photo: IG Story)

Samantha was born to Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu in Chennai, and her father played an integral role in shaping her life and values. Despite the demands of her thriving career, she has often spoken about her family's influence and support. However, her relationship with her father was not without its challenges.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Samantha opened up about the impact of her father's protective parenting style and his tendency to downplay her abilities. She candidly shared how these experiences shaped her self-perception, describing her lifelong battle for validation.

"My father used to tell me, 'You're not that smart. This is just the standard of Indian education.' It took years to rebuild my confidence," Samantha revealed in an interview earlier this year. Despite these hurdles, she cherished their bond, which evolved over time.

Joseph Prabhu, a Telugu Anglo-Indian, also made headlines after Samantha's divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021, when he shared a nostalgic post reflecting on their wedding and the changes in their lives. Fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to extend their condolences to Samantha, offering words of comfort during this difficult time.