UNTAMED Teaser Out: Here's All You Need To Know About Eric Bana Starrer Murder Mystery

Hyderabad: Netflix has just released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming limited series UNTAMED, and it's already creating buzz. Starring Eric Bana in the lead role, this six-episode murder mystery thriller takes viewers deep into the dangerous and mysterious wilderness of Yosemite National Park.

UNTAMED follows Kyle Turner, played by Bana, an experienced special agent from the National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch (ISB). Turner is assigned to investigate a brutal murder in Yosemite. But the case becomes more complicated as secrets buried deep in the park, and in his own past, start to surface.

The teaser shows Turner saying, "People come here to explore. They see maybe 10 percent of the park. The rest that's out there… Things happen different out here." That one line sets the eerie tone of the series, hinting at what lies beneath the beauty of the natural world.

The series is created by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, American Primeval) and Elle Smith (The Marsh King's Daughter). It's not just about the mystery, UNTAMED is also a character-driven drama. Co-showrunner Mark Smith says, "We wanted to strip away all the modern tools and really focus on what a person finds within themselves when they're tested."

Joining Eric Bana in the cast are:

Sam Neill as Paul Souter, Yosemite's long-serving chief ranger and a close friend to Turner.

Rosemarie DeWitt as Jill Bodwin, Turner's ex-wife, with whom he shares a deep past.

Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez, a rookie ranger from Los Angeles adjusting to life in the wild.

Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire, a solitary former army ranger turned wildlife officer.

According to Elle Smith, Santiago's character provides the audience with a fresh perspective. "Since Vasquez is new to the park, we get to explore Yosemite through her eyes," she said.

Eric Bana is also one of the executive producers of the show. Other executive producers include John Wells (Shameless), Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones (You Don’t Know Jack), and Cliff Roberts (The Midnight Sky). The series is co-produced with Warner Bros. Television Studios.

UNTAMED will premiere on Netflix on July 17, 2025. With its haunting atmosphere, real-world setting, and layered characters, this thriller promises to offer something very different from the usual murder mysteries.