ETV Bharat / entertainment

Unstoppable with NBK Returns With Season 4, Balakrishna Welcomes AP CM Chandrababu Naidu as First Guest

With a mix of personal anecdotes, engaging discussions, and high-profile guests, Unstoppable with NBK is all set to return with season 4.

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 8 minutes ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

With a mix of personal anecdotes, engaging discussions, and high-profile guests, Unstoppable with NBK is all set to return with season 4.
Balakrishna, Chandra Babu Naidu (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Nandamuri Blakrishna’s popular chat show, Unstoppable, makes its grand return for Season 4 on OTT platform Aha. This time, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, will kick off the season as the first guest. Recently, both Balakrishna and Naidu were seen filming the inaugural episode, with images and videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing their dynamic camaraderie.

Chandrababu Naidu arrived for the shoot with Balakrishna, who welcomed him with a bouquet. A glimpse of their arrival from a vanity van towards the set has added to the buzz. Notably, this marks Naidu’s second appearance on the show, having previously graced Season 2 alongside his son, Nara Lokesh.

The personal connection between Balakrishna and the Naidu family is evident, as Balakrishna's daughter, Brahmani, is married to Lokesh. Their previous interaction delved into both personal and professional realms, and it will be intriguing to see what topics they explore this time, especially with Naidu's recent return to power in Andhra Pradesh.

The first episode of Unstoppable with NBK is set to stream on October 25 at 8:30 PM. To build anticipation, Aha recently unveiled an animated trailer featuring Balakrishna as a superhero, celebrating his remarkable 50-year legacy in the film industry.

If reports are anything to go by, Dulquer Salmaan has already filmed an episode to promote his upcoming movie, Lucky Bhaskar. Pushpa star Allu Arjun is also likely to appear, promising surprises and revelations that fans will find captivating. For unversed, Aha founded by Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind.

On the film front, Balakrishna's collaboration with director Boyapati Srinu has been officially announced, marking their fourth project together. After delivering hits like Simha, Legend, and Akhanda, this new venture is generating significant buzz. Titled Akhanda 2, the sequel will be produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, with Balakrishna's daughter, M Tejaswini Nandamuri, serving as the presenter.

Read More

  1. Akhanda 2: Balakrishna's Next with Boyapati Srinu Goes On Floors, Superstar's Daughter Nara Brahmani Claps Muhurat Shot - Watch
  2. Balakrishna's Son Mokshagnya Teja's Big Screen Debut with Prashanth Varma's Film, First Look Revealed
  3. Rajinikanth Celebrates 'Lovely Brother' Nandamuri Balakrishna's 50 Years in Film Industry with Heartfelt Post; Tags Him Action King

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Nandamuri Blakrishna’s popular chat show, Unstoppable, makes its grand return for Season 4 on OTT platform Aha. This time, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, will kick off the season as the first guest. Recently, both Balakrishna and Naidu were seen filming the inaugural episode, with images and videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing their dynamic camaraderie.

Chandrababu Naidu arrived for the shoot with Balakrishna, who welcomed him with a bouquet. A glimpse of their arrival from a vanity van towards the set has added to the buzz. Notably, this marks Naidu’s second appearance on the show, having previously graced Season 2 alongside his son, Nara Lokesh.

The personal connection between Balakrishna and the Naidu family is evident, as Balakrishna's daughter, Brahmani, is married to Lokesh. Their previous interaction delved into both personal and professional realms, and it will be intriguing to see what topics they explore this time, especially with Naidu's recent return to power in Andhra Pradesh.

The first episode of Unstoppable with NBK is set to stream on October 25 at 8:30 PM. To build anticipation, Aha recently unveiled an animated trailer featuring Balakrishna as a superhero, celebrating his remarkable 50-year legacy in the film industry.

If reports are anything to go by, Dulquer Salmaan has already filmed an episode to promote his upcoming movie, Lucky Bhaskar. Pushpa star Allu Arjun is also likely to appear, promising surprises and revelations that fans will find captivating. For unversed, Aha founded by Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind.

On the film front, Balakrishna's collaboration with director Boyapati Srinu has been officially announced, marking their fourth project together. After delivering hits like Simha, Legend, and Akhanda, this new venture is generating significant buzz. Titled Akhanda 2, the sequel will be produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, with Balakrishna's daughter, M Tejaswini Nandamuri, serving as the presenter.

Read More

  1. Akhanda 2: Balakrishna's Next with Boyapati Srinu Goes On Floors, Superstar's Daughter Nara Brahmani Claps Muhurat Shot - Watch
  2. Balakrishna's Son Mokshagnya Teja's Big Screen Debut with Prashanth Varma's Film, First Look Revealed
  3. Rajinikanth Celebrates 'Lovely Brother' Nandamuri Balakrishna's 50 Years in Film Industry with Heartfelt Post; Tags Him Action King
Last Updated : 3 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHANDRABABU NAIDU ON UNSTOPPABLEBALAKRISHNA CHAT SHOWTOLLYWOOD NEWSUNSTOPPABLE WITH NBK SEASON 4

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.