Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Nandamuri Blakrishna’s popular chat show, Unstoppable, makes its grand return for Season 4 on OTT platform Aha. This time, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, will kick off the season as the first guest. Recently, both Balakrishna and Naidu were seen filming the inaugural episode, with images and videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing their dynamic camaraderie.

Chandrababu Naidu arrived for the shoot with Balakrishna, who welcomed him with a bouquet. A glimpse of their arrival from a vanity van towards the set has added to the buzz. Notably, this marks Naidu’s second appearance on the show, having previously graced Season 2 alongside his son, Nara Lokesh.

The personal connection between Balakrishna and the Naidu family is evident, as Balakrishna's daughter, Brahmani, is married to Lokesh. Their previous interaction delved into both personal and professional realms, and it will be intriguing to see what topics they explore this time, especially with Naidu's recent return to power in Andhra Pradesh.

The first episode of Unstoppable with NBK is set to stream on October 25 at 8:30 PM. To build anticipation, Aha recently unveiled an animated trailer featuring Balakrishna as a superhero, celebrating his remarkable 50-year legacy in the film industry.

If reports are anything to go by, Dulquer Salmaan has already filmed an episode to promote his upcoming movie, Lucky Bhaskar. Pushpa star Allu Arjun is also likely to appear, promising surprises and revelations that fans will find captivating. For unversed, Aha founded by Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind.

On the film front, Balakrishna's collaboration with director Boyapati Srinu has been officially announced, marking their fourth project together. After delivering hits like Simha, Legend, and Akhanda, this new venture is generating significant buzz. Titled Akhanda 2, the sequel will be produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, with Balakrishna's daughter, M Tejaswini Nandamuri, serving as the presenter.