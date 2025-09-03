Guwahati: Assam is preparing to celebrate the birth centenary of the legendary Assamese singer-composer and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika on September 8 with programmes across the state. Considered the very soul of Assamese culture, Dr Hazarika's centenary will see participation from several organisations, institutions, and the state government.

As a prelude to the historic occasion, a rare documentary titled Bhupen Da Uncut will premiere on September 7 at Anuradha Cineplex in Guwahati. Conceptualised, produced, and directed by actress and cultural activist Bobbeeta Sharma, the film delves into the philosophy of life, music, and creativity of the legendary singer.

Bhupen Da Uncut: Unseen Footage, Poems Of Bhupen Hazarika To Feature In New Documentary (Video: ETV Bharat)

The one-hour documentary draws from archival footage that was originally shot 26 years ago on a Hi-8 camera by executive producer Chinmoy Sharma. The movie revisits the numerous phases of Dr Hazarika's life: his childhood, his formative days with stalwarts such as Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, his journey to America for further studies, and intimate glimpses into his marriage with Priyamvada Patel in America.

The documentary also incorporates recitals of poems by Bhupen Da, some of which are said to have been unpublished until today. By means of these poems, one is provided with vivid insights into modern society, observed through the eyes of the legendary singer.

Speaking about the project to ETV Bharat, director Bobbeeta Sharma recalled how the original footage came to be recorded during a trip to England in 1999.

Bhupen Da Uncut (Photo: ETV Bharat)

"In the year 1999, we were invited to shoot a program with Dr Bhupen Hazarika in England. At that time, a serial of ours was going on on Doordarshan, Guwahati, called Geetimalika. And this program in England was organised by Assam Medical College Doctors' Alumni. And Dr Nipen Borkotoky was the chief organiser. He invited us and said, 'Since you were doing a program, a song-based program for Guwahati Doordarshan, will you be able to show our program?' We were very happy. So we went there and we shot with Dr Hazarika, and we showed that program on Doordarshan. But along with that, we had met Dr Hazarika very closely, whom we refer to, everybody refers to him as Bhupenda," she said.

Bhupen Da Uncut (Photo: ETV Bharat)

She further added, "And we had a very good interaction with him. And my husband, Chinmoy, with his Hi-8 camera, captured all those moments, personal moments, how he (Dr Bhupen Hazarika) in his childhood, who influenced him, and his time in New York when he went for higher studies, his marriage... And he also recited some poems, which I believe some of them had not yet been published. So with this, we wanted to have a documentary on him, since it is his centenary celebration."

Explaining the film's journey, Sharma continued, "And out of those whole tapes, which we have digitised, we made a one-hour documentary on him, which we are going to have a premiere show on the 7th of September in our Anuradha Cineplex. And for the general public also, we thought since it is his birthday on 8th September, in his birthday week, we thought we would have a night show, so that the general public can also watch his documentary."

Bhupen Da Uncut (Photo: ETV Bharat)

According to the filmmakers, Bhupen Da Uncut will reveal the singer's deeply emotional soul - his struggles, moments of despair, resilience, simplicity, and childlike personality. The editing and creative direction have been handled by Rabindra Borgohain, while Chinmoy Sharma worked as both the executive producer and cameraman.

On Wednesday, two teasers of the documentary were unveiled at the Guwahati Press Club in the presence of director Bobbeeta Sharma, writer Jimoni Choudhury, and creative director Rabindra Borgohain.

The documentary will be screened for the public from September 8 onwards, with special night shows at Anuradha Cinema Hall for a week.