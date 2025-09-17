ETV Bharat / entertainment

Maa Vande: Unni Mukundan Says 'Overwhelmed Yet Inspired' To Portray PM Modi In Upcoming Biopic

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday on September 18, 2025. On his birthday, production house Silver Cast Creations announced a new biopic named Maa Vande. The movie will centre around the inspiring journey of the Prime Minister, from his humble beginnings to becoming a world leader.

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who has recently won national acclaim for his role in Marco, will be playing PM Modi's character. Posting on Instagram, Mukundan announced the news and said he is thankful.

"I'm humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by @kranthikumarch and produced by @maavandemovie," he wrote.

Mukundan reflected on his personal connection with Modi, saying, "Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me."