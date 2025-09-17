Maa Vande: Unni Mukundan Says 'Overwhelmed Yet Inspired' To Portray PM Modi In Upcoming Biopic
On PM Modi's birthday, Silver Cast Creations announced Maa Vande, a biopic starring Unni Mukundan, highlighting Modi's life, leadership, and emotional bond with his mother.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday on September 18, 2025. On his birthday, production house Silver Cast Creations announced a new biopic named Maa Vande. The movie will centre around the inspiring journey of the Prime Minister, from his humble beginnings to becoming a world leader.
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who has recently won national acclaim for his role in Marco, will be playing PM Modi's character. Posting on Instagram, Mukundan announced the news and said he is thankful.
"I'm humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by @kranthikumarch and produced by @maavandemovie," he wrote.
Mukundan reflected on his personal connection with Modi, saying, "Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me."
The actor further said that playing Modi is inspiring and overwhelming. "As an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring. His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit," he wrote.
Mukundan recalled a life lesson he carried from his interaction with the Prime Minister. "From my own interaction with him, two words of his have stayed with me through life’s trials. In Gujarati, he said: “Jhookvanu Nahi”, which means “Never Bow Down.” Those words have been a source of strength and resolve for me ever since," he penned.
Concluding his announcement, Mukundan added, "On this special occasion, I join the nation in wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, a very Happy 75th Birthday. @narendramodi @kranthikumarch @maavandemovie."
Produced by Veer Reddy M and directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, Maa Vande promises a rich cinematic experience, blending political milestones with emotional depth. It will highlight Modi's strong relationship with his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who was a major source of inspiration in his life.
The project brings together some of India's top technicians: cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar (Baahubali), music by Ravi Basrur (KGF, Salaar), editing by National Award winner Sreekar Prasad, production design by Sabu Cyril, and action sequences choreographed by King Solomon.
READ MORE
'India Needs You': Nagarjuna Extends Early Birthday Greetings To PM Modi, Recalls First Meeting In 2014