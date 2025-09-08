ETV Bharat / entertainment

Unni Mukundan Calls For '6 Ft Tall, Fierce, Intense Men' To Join Joshiy's Upcoming Action Film

The project, which is temporarily being referred to as J x UM, is being produced jointly by Unni Mukundan Films (UMF) and Einstin Media. Ever since its announcement on director Joshiy's birthday, the collaboration has generated immense buzz in the Malayalam film industry. Joshiy, a filmmaker whose career spans decades and whose blockbusters have shaped generations of cinema-goers, is returning with a project that sources describe as a fusion of "vintage scale with contemporary storytelling firepower."

In the post, Unni Mukundan wrote, "Wanted Men: J x UM. If you are 6 ft tall, fierce, intense and mad about ACTION MOVIES, only then send your profile." The intriguing requirement has caught the attention of aspiring actors and cinephiles, with many noting that the film promises to be a high-octane entertainer.

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who is currently headlining filmmaker Joshiy's next action drama, has stirred excitement among fans with a different kind of casting call. The actor posted on his Instagram handle an open casting call for male actors, and his description is already the buzz.

Speaking about his association with the director, Unni Mukundan had earlier said, "Associating with Joshiy sir is not just a dream come true, it's an emotion, one that every actor who grew up watching his films can relate to. This collaboration is our homage to his unparalleled legacy and an opportunity to make something that incorporates the essence of traditional Malayalam cinema with the rhythm of today's audience. At UMF, we believe in stories that leave an impression, and this movie is one such milestone for me, both personally and professionally."

Unni Mukundan's production company has been consistently establishing itself as a maker of quality films. Following the National Award-winning Meppadiyaan and Marco, which grossed Rs 100 crore, UMF is now attempting to raise the bar even further by associating with a master craftsman like Joshiy.

Joining the hype is writer-director Abhilash N Chandran, who has written acclaimed screenplays like Porinju Mariam Jose and King Of Kotha. His involvement guarantees that the movie will strike a balance between mass action and character-driven storytelling.

Sources in the production suggest that Unni Mukundan will be seen in a never-before-seen action avatar, crafted specifically for the big screen to attract die-hard fans as well as a younger generation of viewers.

Backing the project is Einstin Media, a banner recognised for bold storytelling choices. The production house recently earned acclaim for Antony and the darkly humorous Purusha Pretham, both of which were celebrated for their inventive narratives and cinematic flair.