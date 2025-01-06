'Universe Told Me You're Not Done': Demi Moore Gets Emotional After First Major Acting Win At Golden Globes 2025

Hyderabad: Hollywood actor Demi Moore made history at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday, earning her first major acting award after a career spanning over four decades. The 62-year-old actor won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in The Substance, a body-horror satire.

During her acceptance speech, Moore, who rose to fame in the 1980s through films like Blame It on Rio, St. Elmo's Fire and About Last Night before starring in box office successes like Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal and Disclosure, reflected on her earlier days in Hollywood. She became visibly emotional and said, "Oh wow. I really wasn't expecting this. I'm just in shock right now," she shared. "I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful."

Reflecting on her journey, Moore recounted a painful moment from 30 years ago when a producer dismissed her as a "popcorn actress," implying her work lacked artistic merit despite her commercial success. "At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do," she said.

Moore credited The Substance with reigniting her passion for acting. She stated, "And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you're not done."

She ended her speech with a message about self-worth saying, "I'll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting is in those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough... I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.' And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong. Thank you so much."

The Substance marks Moore's third Golden Globe nomination, with her previous nods for 1990's Ghost and 1996's If These Walls Could Talk. Her emotional acceptance speech at the event left the audience in awe as she reflected on her incredible journey.