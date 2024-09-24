'Unintended Misunderstanding': Karthi Apologises To Pawan Kalyan Over Tirupati Laddu Row

Hyderabad: After facing backlash for his comments on the Tirupati Laddu controversy, Karthi apologised to Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan. The actor's initial remarks were criticised during Pawan Kalyan's 11-day purification ritual.

Karthi took to social media to render an apology and wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards."