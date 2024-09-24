ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Unintended Misunderstanding': Karthi Apologises To Pawan Kalyan Over Tirupati Laddu Row

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Actor Karthi apologised to Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan after backlash over his remarks on the Tirupati Laddu controversy, expressing deep respect and clarifying his devotion to Lord Venkateswara.

'Unintended Misunderstanding': Karthi Apologises To Pawan Kalyan Over Tirupati Laddu Row
Karthi Apologises To Pawan Kalyan Over Tirupati Laddu Row (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: After facing backlash for his comments on the Tirupati Laddu controversy, Karthi apologised to Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan. The actor's initial remarks were criticised during Pawan Kalyan's 11-day purification ritual.

Karthi took to social media to render an apology and wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards."

READ MORE

  1. 'Not A Funny Topic': Pawan Kalyan's Fiery Response To Karthi Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy - Watch
  2. Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Kangana, Others Extend Warm Wishes to PM Modi on His 74th Birthday
  3. Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day Penance Over Tirupati Laddoo Controversy - Watch

Hyderabad: After facing backlash for his comments on the Tirupati Laddu controversy, Karthi apologised to Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan. The actor's initial remarks were criticised during Pawan Kalyan's 11-day purification ritual.

Karthi took to social media to render an apology and wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards."

READ MORE

  1. 'Not A Funny Topic': Pawan Kalyan's Fiery Response To Karthi Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy - Watch
  2. Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Kangana, Others Extend Warm Wishes to PM Modi on His 74th Birthday
  3. Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day Penance Over Tirupati Laddoo Controversy - Watch

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIRUMALA LADDU ISSUEKARTHI LADDU COMMENTPAWAN KALYAN ON KARTHI COMMENTTAMIL ACTOR KARTHIKARTHI APOLOGIZES TO PAWAN KALYAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.