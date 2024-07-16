Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew Starrer Showcases a Web of Deceit And Conspiracy - WATCH

Hyderabad: Get ready to be enthralled by the upcoming film Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, as its captivating trailer was unveiled on Tuesday. Directed by the National Award Winner Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh delves into the high-stakes realm of international diplomacy.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared the trailer and wrote in the caption, "Everyone has a story. Every story has secrets. Every secret is a trap. Iss #Ulajh ko suljhana is not going to be easy. #UlajhTrailer out now."

The trailer features Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan in electrifying performances that showcase their characters' complex moralities. Each role is expertly layered with shades of grey, promising a thrilling ride of suspense, unexpected twists, and heart-stopping moments.

In this gripping narrative, Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of a young diplomat Suhana, who finds herself entangled in a perilous web of personal and professional deceit during her critical assignment at the London embassy. As she navigates the intricate landscape of her career-defining role, she must confront the weight of her legacy and the treacherous consequences of her actions.

With its stellar cast, also including Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, Ulajh is poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh is set to release on August 2, 2024.