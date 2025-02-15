ETV Bharat / entertainment

Britain’s Railway Celebrates 200 Years In Bollywood Style With ‘DDLJ’ Musical

London: Railway 200, Britain’s celebration of 200 years of the modern railway network this year, has joined hands with film production company Yash Raj Films (YRF) for a unique India-UK cultural celebration and the romance associated with railways in Bollywood.

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, popular as 'DDLJ' worldwide, was famously shot extensively in the UK, including a key scene at London’s King’s Cross Railway Station where the film’s lead pair – Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol – met for the first time.

Railway 200 is now planning to celebrate that connection with a set of immersive activations at Manchester and London railway stations as YRF finalises the cast for its ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ stage premiere in May.

“We’re very pleased to partner with Yash Raj Films and celebrate the enduring romance of rail and power of connection across the world,” said Suzanne Donnelly, Executive Director of Railway 200.

“The railway has long inspired filmmakers and helped to shape our cultural landscape. Its bicentenary this year provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this hugely successful, rail-related Bollywood blockbuster, and its new musical opening in the UK this summer,” she said.

'DDLJ' has the distinction of being the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release back in 1995. In 2025, YRF is celebrating 30 years of one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in the history of Indian cinema.