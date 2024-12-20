UI The Movie X Review: Netizens Left Divided over Upendra's 'Brilliant Direction' and 'Confusing Screenplay'

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Upendra's latest directorial venture, UI The Movie, hit theaters on December 20, 2024, amid much fanfare. Set in a dystopian future (2040), the film promises a thrilling experience, blending action, political commentary, and thought-provoking themes. Upon its release, the movie has sparked mixed reactions, with audiences voicing both admiration and disappointment on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The movie's opening has received praise, particularly for Upendra's strong performance and his unique vision as a director. Fans quickly took to X, expressing excitement over the film's intellectual depth and its portrayal of a universal struggle. One fan commented, "The vintage Upendra is back with a powerful message. The first half is gripping, and his performance is top-notch! Must watch for true Upendra fans!"
Another X post highlighted the film's bold approach, noting, "UI is a complex, subconscious war that resonates with the crumbling state of our world today. Uppi has shown us something truly different."
#UI #UITheMovie Yenilla😔— Sreenivas Kalyan (@Sreenivas0428) December 20, 2024
A typical Uppi mark movie🧠
Written & Directed by Upendra
Gud start but later on😴
New attempt,flat screenplay, clueless
Watched only for #Upendra brilliance🙌
Technically👏
Finally, If you are a fool watch the entire movie#UIReview #UITheMovieReview pic.twitter.com/6klxSUMAPw
Technical aspects, such as the film's background score and visuals, have also been widely appreciated. The music and interval block, in particular, are engaging and contribute to the film's overall appeal. Several users praised the dystopian setting, calling it a 'unique cinematic experience.'
Pay attention!! ⚠️As usual this is a difficult movie for the masses to follow and a bit hard to sit through. But trust me what Uppi has shown is a universal struggle. So many things summed up from origin, present n d crumbling 🌎 i.e is U & I. #UiTheMovie #Upendra #UI https://t.co/4mVTVKbMEj pic.twitter.com/fCFBSg82pt— Sam Samael (@samxxxul) December 20, 2024
However, not all reactions were positive. Some fans were quick to criticise the film for its confusing screenplay and slow pacing. "The film starts off strong, but the narrative loses its grip in the second half," wrote one user.
💫 #UiTheMovieReview: Not A Regular Movie, Appreciate #Upendra First— MJ Cartels (@Mjcartels) December 20, 2024
- Some Subconscious War
- Music is Good, Interval is Good,
Climax is different
- Upendra Performance Highlight of the film
- But extreme level Screenplay Confuse Sometimes #Ui #UiTheMovie #ViduthalaiPart2 pic.twitter.com/fLDldSmAKT
Another review stated, "Upendra's brilliance is evident, but this film falters in execution. The screenplay is flat and leaves the audience clueless at times."
#UI was the most expected movie because it was directed by #Upendra but, he failed in every way. Iam sorry to say this, but this was one of the worst movie #Upendra has directed. I can watch #Martin again in theater but not #UI.My rating 2/10 for 1st 5 minutes and last 5 minutes.— Vinod Chandrashekar (@chandrashekarpp) December 20, 2024
A recurring theme in negative reviews was the mismatch between the movie's ambitious concept and its commercial appeal. Many felt that a more mainstream approach would have worked better for such a storyline. One disappointed viewer wrote, "I expected much more from Upendra. The movie fails to meet the expectations set by his past work."
My view on #UiTheMovie— Jai's Cinema World (@JaiCinemaWorld) December 20, 2024
UPENDRA wins in his thought execution but this is not what we expected from his direction!!! For this content, a proper commercial take would have been worked rather than the fictional approach!!!
RATINGS: 2/5@nimmaupendra #UI #Upendra pic.twitter.com/M2pjHfzePF
In conclusion, UI The Movie seems to have left viewers divided. While Upendra's performance and unique direction have garnered praise, the film's screenplay and pacing issues left some fans disappointed. Regardless of the mixed reviews, the movie's thought-provoking message and striking visuals have undoubtedly made an impact.
