UI The Movie X Review: Netizens Left Divided over Upendra's 'Brilliant Direction' and 'Confusing Screenplay'

Upendra's UI The Movie has received mixed reviews. It has been praised for its performance and visuals, but criticised for its confusing screenplay.

UI The Movie X Review
UI The Movie X Review (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Upendra's latest directorial venture, UI The Movie, hit theaters on December 20, 2024, amid much fanfare. Set in a dystopian future (2040), the film promises a thrilling experience, blending action, political commentary, and thought-provoking themes. Upon its release, the movie has sparked mixed reactions, with audiences voicing both admiration and disappointment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The movie's opening has received praise, particularly for Upendra's strong performance and his unique vision as a director. Fans quickly took to X, expressing excitement over the film's intellectual depth and its portrayal of a universal struggle. One fan commented, "The vintage Upendra is back with a powerful message. The first half is gripping, and his performance is top-notch! Must watch for true Upendra fans!"

Another X post highlighted the film's bold approach, noting, "UI is a complex, subconscious war that resonates with the crumbling state of our world today. Uppi has shown us something truly different."

Technical aspects, such as the film's background score and visuals, have also been widely appreciated. The music and interval block, in particular, are engaging and contribute to the film's overall appeal. Several users praised the dystopian setting, calling it a 'unique cinematic experience.'

However, not all reactions were positive. Some fans were quick to criticise the film for its confusing screenplay and slow pacing. "The film starts off strong, but the narrative loses its grip in the second half," wrote one user.

Another review stated, "Upendra's brilliance is evident, but this film falters in execution. The screenplay is flat and leaves the audience clueless at times."

A recurring theme in negative reviews was the mismatch between the movie's ambitious concept and its commercial appeal. Many felt that a more mainstream approach would have worked better for such a storyline. One disappointed viewer wrote, "I expected much more from Upendra. The movie fails to meet the expectations set by his past work."

In conclusion, UI The Movie seems to have left viewers divided. While Upendra's performance and unique direction have garnered praise, the film's screenplay and pacing issues left some fans disappointed. Regardless of the mixed reviews, the movie's thought-provoking message and striking visuals have undoubtedly made an impact.

