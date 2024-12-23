UI Box Office Collection Day 3: Upendra's Film Mints Rs 18.30 Cr in India, Puts Up a Brave Fight Against Pushpa's Craze

Hyderabad: After nearly nine years, Upendra, the renowned Kannada actor-director, is back with a new film that’s as unpredictable as his past works. His latest directorial venture, UI, is already creating a buzz for its bold storytelling and experimental approach. Known for his unconventional films, Upendra has stayed true to his signature style, making UI an exciting and unmissable experience for his audience.

Despite the heavy competition from massive hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, and simulreleases like Mufasa: The Lion King, and Viduthalai 2, UI is finding its own audience. The box office numbers are proving that Upendra’s unique touch still has a special place in the hearts of moviegoers.

At a promotional event in Mumbai, Upendra promised that UI would offer a "unique experience" for its viewers. True to his word, the film is set in a dystopian 2040, where it explores themes of truth and system questioning - a recurring thread in Upendra's work. To bring UI to life, Upendra gets good support from the ensemble cast that includes Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, P. Ravi Shankar, Guruprasad, and Nidhi Subbaiah.

The film's opening numbers have been impressive. In just three days, UI has raked in Rs 18.30 crore net in India, with Rs 5.75 crore net coming in on the third day alone, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. The film, which also released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, has managed to pull audiences despite stiff competition.

On its opening day, UI made Rs 6.95 crore, with a slight dip of 19.42% on day 2 (Rs 5.6 crore). However, its performance on Sunday, December 22, 2024, was notable, with Kannada occupancy at 67.23% and Telugu occupancy at 32.54%. Interestingly, Chennai has shown more promise than Upendra’s home city of Bengaluru, with a remarkable 83.00% occupancy in Chennai compared to just 17.50% in Bengaluru.

Known for breaking the traditional filmmaking grammar, Upendra once again challenges norms with UI. The film takes a psychological spin on the mythological tale of Kalki, with themes involving The Buddha, Mother Nature, and even Adam and Eve. Upendra uses these references to create a layered narrative that offers viewers multiple stories in one.

UI is being lauded by critics for not shying away from exploring complex themes, while maintaining Upendra's trademark style of blending philosophy with entertainment. The 132 minute-long U/A certified film dares to question the system, making it a thought-provoking watch. The film, which took over two years to complete, is mounted on a lavish budget by Lahari Films, G. Manoharan, and Venus Entertainers who have jointly produced the film with K.P. Sreekanth as producer and Naveen Manoharan as co-producer. Touted as a VFX-heavy project, the film features music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by H.C. Venu, and editing by Vijay Raj B.G.