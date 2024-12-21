ETV Bharat / entertainment

UI Box Office Collection Day 1: Upendra's Sci-Fi Film Opens With Over Rs 6 Cr In India

Upendra's film UI collected over Rs 6 crore at the box office in India. The movie also stars Reeshma Nanaiahand and Sunny Leone among others.

UI Box Office Collection Day 1: Upendra's Sci-Fi Film Opens With Over Rs 6 Cr In India
UI Box Office Collection Day 1: Upendra's Sci-Fi Film Opens With Over Rs 6 Cr In India (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Upendra's directorial venture UI, a dystopian science fiction thriller, has opened to a strong response at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 6.75 crore on its opening day. The film's unique statutory warning at the beginning has piqued the curiosity of audiences, adding to its appeal.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, UI minted Rs 6 crore from its home state of Karnataka alone. The movie also earned Rs 70 lakh from the Telugu box office, Rs 4 lakh from Tamil Nadu, and Rs 1 lakh from the Hindi-speaking regions.

The film's Kannada version saw remarkable occupancy rates, with an overall figure of 72.44% on Friday, December 20. Night shows recorded the highest attendance at 89.86%, followed by evening shows at 75%, while morning and afternoon shows reported 63.06% and 61.82%, respectively. The Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 38.32%, with night shows leading at 54.66%. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported a lower occupancy of 7.39%, with night shows performing relatively better at 17.17%.

Written and directed by Upendra, who also plays the lead role, UI features a stellar cast, including Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Sunny Leone, Jisshu Sengupta, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Krishna, and Indrajit Lankesh in pivotal roles.

Despite limited buzz before its release, the film's intriguing and unique presentation seems to have captured audience interest, setting a promising tone for its performance in the coming days.

READ MORE

  1. Upendra's UI: The Movie Sparks Intellectual Buzz as Fans Tackle the Challenge to Decode the Film
  2. UI The Movie X Review: Netizens Left Divided over Upendra's 'Brilliant Direction' and 'Confusing Screenplay'
  3. Upendra Turns 56: Fan Gifts Actor Gold Pendant Worth Over Rs 70K - Watch

Hyderabad: Upendra's directorial venture UI, a dystopian science fiction thriller, has opened to a strong response at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 6.75 crore on its opening day. The film's unique statutory warning at the beginning has piqued the curiosity of audiences, adding to its appeal.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, UI minted Rs 6 crore from its home state of Karnataka alone. The movie also earned Rs 70 lakh from the Telugu box office, Rs 4 lakh from Tamil Nadu, and Rs 1 lakh from the Hindi-speaking regions.

The film's Kannada version saw remarkable occupancy rates, with an overall figure of 72.44% on Friday, December 20. Night shows recorded the highest attendance at 89.86%, followed by evening shows at 75%, while morning and afternoon shows reported 63.06% and 61.82%, respectively. The Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 38.32%, with night shows leading at 54.66%. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported a lower occupancy of 7.39%, with night shows performing relatively better at 17.17%.

Written and directed by Upendra, who also plays the lead role, UI features a stellar cast, including Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Sunny Leone, Jisshu Sengupta, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Krishna, and Indrajit Lankesh in pivotal roles.

Despite limited buzz before its release, the film's intriguing and unique presentation seems to have captured audience interest, setting a promising tone for its performance in the coming days.

READ MORE

  1. Upendra's UI: The Movie Sparks Intellectual Buzz as Fans Tackle the Challenge to Decode the Film
  2. UI The Movie X Review: Netizens Left Divided over Upendra's 'Brilliant Direction' and 'Confusing Screenplay'
  3. Upendra Turns 56: Fan Gifts Actor Gold Pendant Worth Over Rs 70K - Watch

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UPENDRA FILM UIABOUT UI MOVIEUPENDRAUI BOX OFFICEUI BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.