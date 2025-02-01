Udit Narayan Seen 'Kissing' Female Fans During Concert, Netizens Divided Over Singer's Gesture; Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan is receiving wrath of netizens after a video of him from a concert surfaced online. In a widely circulated video, the singer is seen performing one of his iconic numbers, Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra. The situation took a controversial turn when fans requested for selfies, but some of them were unexpectedly kissed by the singer.

The viral video clip depicts Udit Narayan's interaction with fans while performing. While singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a group of female fans stood near the stage to get a picture with the Padma Bhushan-awardee. To everyone's surprise, one of the fans kissed him on the cheek. He kissed her back on the lips. Things were gotten even more shocking when he summoned a bodyguard to facilitate a selfie of another fan and then leaned forward for a passionate kiss.

Public Backlash

The incident quickly hit the social media storm. While some fans first defended his actions as impulsive, many others cried foul, and responded in condemnation as to how the singer is behaving in an inappropriate manner and disrespect.

One user stated, "Did not expect this from a senior singer like Udit Narayan." Another wrote, "Udit Narayan has completely crossed all limits. His behavior was not acceptable at all and absolutely out of place." One highly offended comment said, "People pay you to sing, not for this. Very gross. Not expected from someone like Udit Narayan."

On X, formerly Twitter, fans also jumped in to defend Udit's act, blaming the female admirers for initiating the closeness, which according to them lead to the unexpected gesture by the singer.

Netizens Question Social Double Standards

In fact, the video led to a debate among netizens on double standards held by society. Different users commented that how such acts were treated differently only because of Udit Narayan's status. A user comment was: "What the hell was that? And why did more women allow the behaviour after the first kiss? People won't classify this as serious groping because he's Udit Narayan. Society's double standards are ridiculous."

Silence from Udit Narayan

Until now, Udit Narayan has not spoken on the viral video and no official statement has been made by his team.

Beginning his career with radio, Udit made his playback singing debut in Unees-Bees (1980) alongside legends Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. With illustrious career spread across four decades, the multiple National Award-winning singer was among the leading playback talents till early 2000s. While his career is still held in high esteem, this latest incident has certainly added an unexpected chapter to his legacy.