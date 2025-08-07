Hyderabad: After overcoming legal hurdles and public controversy, the upcoming film Udaipur Files, based on the horrific killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, is finally set to hit the big screens on Friday, August 8. The film, which had earlier been delayed due to a High Court stay, has now received a green signal from the Supreme Court. As the release date approaches, Kanhaiya Lal's elder son Yash Teli has shared his emotional response, calling the film a tribute to his father and a voice against terrorism.

Speaking to the media, Yash recalled the terrible incident that shook the entire nation on June 28, 2022. "Three years ago, my father was brutally killed in broad daylight. Two men, who had been radicalised and trained across the border in Pakistan, committed this act in the name of religious extremism. The film captures the horror of that day and the larger network of sleeper cells that enabled it," he said.

Udaipur Files Set To Release On August 8: Kanhaiya Lal's Son Speaks On His Father's Unfinished Justice (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Udaipur Files is expected to chronicle the events surrounding Kanhaiya Lal's murder, the ideological motivations of the accused, and the aftermath that left the city and the nation deeply disturbed. "This is not just a movie. This is our truth. It shows exactly how my father was killed. People should know what really happened," Yash stated.

Originally scheduled for release on July 11, the film's release was stayed following legal petitions citing concerns about communal harmony. However, after a prolonged legal battle, the Supreme Court allowed the film to be released without further delay.

"There were groups that tried to stop this film. They said it would spread hatred. But this movie is not against any religion or community; it is against terrorism. It is about exposing the threat that such ideologies pose to every Indian," Yash said.

His grief remains as raw as it was three years ago. "My father's ashes are still in our home. We have not immersed them. I made a vow that I will not do so until justice is served and the killers are sentenced to death," Yash said.

The investigation into Kanhaiya Lal's murder is currently being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the trial is ongoing in Jaipur. Since there is no dedicated NIA court, the case is now being heard in CBI Court No 2. The prosecution has called 166 witnesses, but only six have been called thus far.

The family of Kanhaiya Lal continues to seek closure. However, they hope that the movie may rekindle public discourse and pressure on the system to move swiftly.

"I want everyone to watch this film. Only then will they understand what we went through, what my father went through. We are still stuck in the same moment where his blood fell on the floor. Time has moved on, but justice hasn't," Yash said.