Two Fans Die After Game Changer Event; Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Dil Raju Announce Financial Aid

Two fans died after attending the Game Changer pre-release event. Dil Raju, Pawan Kalyan, and Ram Charan each donated Rs 10 lakh for support.

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck after the pre-release event of Ram Charan's much-anticipated film Game Changer in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Two fans, Arava Manikanta and Thokada Charan, residents of Gaigolupadu in Kakinada, lost their lives in a road accident while returning home from the event on Saturday night.

The accident occurred when the bike the two were riding was hit by an oncoming van. Despite being rushed to the hospital, both succumbed to their injuries. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Game Changer's producer Dil Raju expressed his grief over the loss. Addressing the media on Monday, he announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh to support the victims' families. "It's unfortunate when such incidents happen during such happy moments, it's painful. I will support the families in any way I can, and I want to start by offering them Rs 5 lakh each. My condolences to the families," Raju said.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house behind Game Changer, shared the announcement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating: "Producer #DilRaju garu announced ₹10 lakhs and assured support to the families of the two individuals Aarava Manikanta & Thokaada Charan who tragically lost their lives in the accident following the #GameChanger event. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones in this difficult time."

Both Ram Charan and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who attended the event, pledged Rs 5 lakh each to the victims' families. Kalyan revealed that he had reservations about the large-scale event, citing concerns over fan safety.

Game Changer, directed by Shankar, is slated for release on January 10, 2025.

