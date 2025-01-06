ETV Bharat / entertainment

Two Fans Die After Game Changer Event; Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Dil Raju Announce Financial Aid

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck after the pre-release event of Ram Charan's much-anticipated film Game Changer in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Two fans, Arava Manikanta and Thokada Charan, residents of Gaigolupadu in Kakinada, lost their lives in a road accident while returning home from the event on Saturday night.

The accident occurred when the bike the two were riding was hit by an oncoming van. Despite being rushed to the hospital, both succumbed to their injuries. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Game Changer's producer Dil Raju expressed his grief over the loss. Addressing the media on Monday, he announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh to support the victims' families. "It's unfortunate when such incidents happen during such happy moments, it's painful. I will support the families in any way I can, and I want to start by offering them Rs 5 lakh each. My condolences to the families," Raju said.