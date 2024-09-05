'Shine Bright and Dream Big My Baby': Mira Rajput Showers Birthday Love on Son Zain as He Turns Six

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the proud parents of two children - daughter Misha and son Zain. The lovebirds often share adorable moments from their family life on social media, allowing fans a glimpse into their joys as parents. Now, on September 5, Mira celebrated Zain's sixth birthday by posting a series of photos accompanied by a heartfelt message for her little boy.

One of the images shared on her Instagram handle showcased Zain looking stylish as he posed with a playful expression, while another captured him walking, gazing directly into the camera. Additional photos displayed Mira hugging her son, highlighting their close mother-son bond.

Sharing the lovely pictures, Mira wrote in the caption, "Twinkling eyes and laughter laced with mischief.. Happy Birthday to my darling Zain. The only one who’s got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti. Shine bright and dream big my baby. Love you infinity."

Shahid and Mira welcomed their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016, followed by the arrival of their son Zain in 2018. The couple have made a conscious effort to keep their children away from the public eye. During an earlier interview with a newswire, Shahid expressed his thoughts that, as a parent, it is his responsibility to ensure that his children grow up with a normal lifestyle.