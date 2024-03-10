Twinkle Khanna Roasts Akshay Kumar's Performance at Ambanis' Bash

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Twinkle Khanna Roasts Aksahy Kumar's perfomance at Ambanis' bash

Twinkle Khanna takes a dig at her husband Akshay Kumar's performance at the recently concluded Ambanis' pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. She also makes a point that Rihanna's gig in Jamnagar was far from grand when compared to Nita Ambani's performance on Vishwambhari Stuti.

Hyderabad: Twinkle Khanna playfully teased her husband Akshay Kumar's dance moves at a recent Ambani event, likening them to "punching dance steps" that seemed like he was drilling for oil on the stage. She also joked that Rihanna's gig in Jamnagar wasn't as extravagant as Nita Ambani's rendition of the Vishwambhari Stuti.

Twinkle, known for her witty commentary, turned her attention to the lavish pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in her recent column. She observed various performances by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, as well as singers Rihanna, Akon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

In her column, Twinkle humorously described Akshay Kumar's energetic performance, highlighting his repeated "punching dance step" and the force behind it. "He (Akshay) then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamanagar soil," wrote Twinkle.

She also mentioned Rihanna's highly-paid performance, noting that it didn't match the grandeur of Nita Ambani's Vishwambhari Stuti.

Reflecting on the pressure to match the extravagance of Ambani events, Twinkle shared her and Akshay's perspective. While she joked about her lack of coordination compared to Nita Ambani's grace, Akshay prefers a 10 pm bedtime over late-night festivities. They both feel anxious about hosting large dinner parties.

Although Twinkle didn't attend the Jamnagar event, Akshay performed to Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and praised the Ambani family's hospitality. He described the event as grand and expressed gratitude towards Anant and Radhika for their warmth as hosts.

Read More

  1. Tiger Shroff Does 'Hisaab Barabar' as He Pranks 'Bade' Akshay Kumar in Swimming Race - Watch
  2. WATCH: Akshay Kumar Visits Udaipur's Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad Hostel, Performs Prayers with Students
  3. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Slippers Thrown at Akshay Kumar during Film's Promotion in Lucknow

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.