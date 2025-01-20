TV Actor Yogesh Mahajan Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Hyderabad: Television actor Yogesh Mahajan passed away on January 19, 2025, after a cardiac arrest. He was found dead in his apartment after failing to report to the set of his ongoing show, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav.

Concerns arose among his colleagues when he did not show up for his shoot. On inspecting his house, they noticed he was in an unconscious state. He was immediately taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

His family later confirmed the news of his demise. Akangsha Rawat, his co-star, mourned his passing away saying he was a fun person full of liveliness and wit. It was the most shocking thing that the unforeseen event of his death did to the whole cast, as they had been working with him for 1 year.

Yogesh Mahajan was the blue-eyed boy of the entertainment industry and he was well liked for his unforgettable roles in Marathi films including Mumbaiche Shahane and Samsarachi Maya. His gigs in soaps and movies garnered him a mammoth amount of fans. The death of the star has utterly devastated his ardent supporters who share the same grief along with his colleagues.

Actor's cremation is scheduled for January 20, 2025, at Gorari-2 crematorium in the vicinity of Pragati High School in Borivali West, Mumbai. Yogesh is survived by his wife and their seven-year-old son.