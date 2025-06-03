TV Actor Vibhu Raghave Dies After Cancer Battle; Saumya Tandon, Karan Veer Mehra, Other Celebs Mourn

Hyderabad: Television actor Vibhu Raghave, best known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, passed away on June 2, 2025, after a prolonged battle with stage four colon cancer. He was 37. Vibhu breathed his last at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he had been receiving treatment for the past several weeks. His sudden demise has left his fans and colleagues heartbroken.

Vibhu was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, and since then, he had been fighting the illness with unmatched strength and grace. Despite his deteriorating health, he maintained a positive spirit and often kept his fans updated about his treatment journey through his social media platforms, especially Instagram.

Over the past few months, Vibhu's close friends and colleagues from the TV industry, including Simple Kaul, Addite Malik, and Saumya Tandon, shared emotional appeals on social media seeking financial help for his treatment. One of the final crowdfunding appeals was made just a week before his death, on May 27, when friends shared that funds had been exhausted and support was urgently needed.

Friends Share Funeral Details (Photo: Instagram)

Vibhu's Antim Darshan will be held on June 3 from 12:30 PM at Prakash Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, followed by the last rites. Many TV celebrities paid their respects, expressing their sorrow and sharing cherished memories of the late actor. Addite Malik wrote, "The purest soul, a beacon of strength & positivity. His smile could light up any room. He faced life with unmatched grace and will be deeply missed."

Celebs Pay Tribute to Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Actor (Photo: Instagram)

Sanaya Irani posted, "Gone too soon. RIP friend. You will be missed." Karan Veer Mehra said, "Too soon. Rest in peace, brother." Vibhu, whose real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, was a warm, kind-hearted individual with a contagious smile and deep empathy for others. He was a beloved son and brother, and he is survived by his mother, brother and sister.

Friends Share Emotional Tributes (Photo: Instagram)

Professionally, Vibhu gained fame as a cast member of Nisha Aur Uske Cousins before appearing in Savdhaan India. He even had experienced the restaurant business with his fellow actors and was known for his ability to create good coworking relationships and relationship building like no others in the business.

Friends Share Emotional Tributes (Photo: Instagram)

His death is not only a loss to this industry but it is also a loss to all the people and lives he touched with his courage and positivity.