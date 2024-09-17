Tum Jo Mile Ho Song: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's First Single To Show Rajkummar-Triptii's 'Woh Wala Romance'

Hyderabad: The upcoming comedy-drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is one of the highly anticipated films. On Tuesday, the lead actors Rajkummar and Triptii took to social media to share a glimpse of the film's first single, titled Tum Jo Mile Ho, revealing the release date of the song.

The much-awaited first single is set to be released on September 19, 2024. Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar and Triptii have shared a video of what fans can expect from the song, leaving them excited about the romantic chemistry between the two stars. In the clip, both actors can be seen dressed in retro-style outfits, with Triptii in a traditional sari and Rajkummar donning a printed blazer paired with trousers.

The video evokes timeless romance, with both actors radiating charm and elegance. The caption of the post read, "This is how ‘woh wala romance’ looks like! #TumJoMileHo, song out on 19th September. #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo in cinemas from 11th October!"

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-series, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video brings together Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri for the first time, and their on-screen pairing has already generated much anticipation. The romantic comedy, which explores the consequences of digital scandals on personal lives, is slated for release on October 11.