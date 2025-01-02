'Truly Multifaceted': PM Modi Lauds Diljit Dosanjh in 'Memorable Meeting'; Discuss Music, Culture and India's Diversity

Hyderabad: In a memorable meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh discussed a range of topics, from music and culture to India's diversity and the significance of yoga. The Prime Minister hailed Diljit as 'a combination of talent and tradition,' recognising the artist's ability to merge modern artistry with his deep cultural roots.

During the interaction, which Diljit described as a 'fantastic' start to 2025, the singer shared his experiences of traveling across India, remarking that his journey had solidified his belief in the country's greatness. "When I travelled across India, I realised why people say 'Mera Bharat Mahan' (My India is great)" Diljit said, echoing a sentiment of pride in India's diversity and vibrancy. PM Modi, in turn, emphasised that India's vastness and diversity are what make it a strong and unique nation.

The conversation also delved into music, with both the Prime Minister and the artist sharing their mutual appreciation for the art form as a means to connect people. "A boy from a small village in Hindustan shining on the global stage is a truly amazing story," PM Modi said, referring to Diljit's rise to international fame. He praised the singer's ability to bridge the gap between contemporary music and traditional values.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the discussion about yoga, a subject both men expressed deep respect for. Diljit described yoga as 'the greatest magic in India,' a sentiment PM Modi echoed, stressing that those who have practiced yoga are well aware of its transformative power.

Diljit, who recently concluded his 'Dil-Luminati' tour in India, also spoke of his admiration for PM Modi's personal journey. Reflecting on the weight of leadership, Diljit said, "Behind the position of Prime Minister, there is a son, and a human being," pointing to PM Modi's personal life and his relationship with his mother.

