'Profoundly Grateful': Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, Adnan Sami React to Padma Bhushan Honour

Hyderabad: The recipients of the Padma Awards 2025 were announced a day before Republic Day. It has sparked considerable excitement throughout the Indian entertainment industry, as some of the most beloved and prominent figures have been acknowledged for their outstanding accomplishments. The Centre announced the Padma Awards 2025, conferring the highest civilian honours to 139 people, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

The list of Padma Bhushan awardees includes Kannada actor Anant Nag, actor Jatin Goswami, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil star S Ajith Kumar, ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress Shobana Chandrakumar. Veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is also being posthumously honoured with Padma Bhushan. Moreover, singer Adnani Sami was selected as a part of the Padma Awards Committee this year.

Awardees Ajith Kumar and Shekhar Kapur expressed their humble appreciation for obtaining India's third-highest civilian award. Read on to know how Adnan Sami reacted. Ajith Kumar, known for his massive fan following and iconic roles in films like Vaalee, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal, took to social media to share his heartfelt gratitude. Through his manager, Ajith issued a note on X, which read: "I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award."

The actor reflected on his late father's legacy, wishing he had been alive to witness this achievement. He also dedicated the award to his family, particularly his wife, Shalini, and children, Anoushka and Aadvik, while thanking his fans, colleagues, and the motorsports community for their continued support.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, celebrated for his work on films like Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, and Mr. India, also reacted with humility to receiving the Padma Bhushan. He expressed his joy on social media, writing, "I am humbled that the Government of India has considered me deserving of this honour. Hopefully, this award will inspire me to strive harder to serve both the film industry and our beautiful nation."

Shekhar's contribution to global cinema, particularly in promoting Indian filmmaking styles to the international stage, has earned him recognition across the globe. His fans, including industry peers, congratulated him on this prestigious recognition.

For the unversed, The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

Singer Adnan Sami, who was nominated to the Padma Awards Committee this year, also expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating him to the committee. "It has been an immense privilege to serve alongside distinguished members and be inspired by the remarkable stories of awardees from diverse walks of life," Sami wrote on Instagram. The musician also congratulated all the Padma Awardees, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and their contributions to India’s rich cultural heritage.