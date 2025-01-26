'Profoundly Grateful': Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, Adnan Sami React to Padma Bhushan Honour

Hyderabad: The recipients of the Padma Awards 2025 were announced a day before Republic Day. It has sparked considerable excitement throughout the Indian entertainment industry, as some of the most beloved and prominent figures have been acknowledged for their outstanding accomplishments. The Centre announced the Padma Awards 2025, conferring the highest civilian honours to 139 people, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.
The list of Padma Bhushan awardees includes Kannada actor Anant Nag, actor Jatin Goswami, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil star S Ajith Kumar, ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress Shobana Chandrakumar. Veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is also being posthumously honoured with Padma Bhushan. Moreover, singer Adnani Sami was selected as a part of the Padma Awards Committee this year.
I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India.— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) January 25, 2025
I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a…
Awardees Ajith Kumar and Shekhar Kapur expressed their humble appreciation for obtaining India's third-highest civilian award. Read on to know how Adnan Sami reacted. Ajith Kumar, known for his massive fan following and iconic roles in films like Vaalee, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal, took to social media to share his heartfelt gratitude. Through his manager, Ajith issued a note on X, which read: "I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award."
The actor reflected on his late father's legacy, wishing he had been alive to witness this achievement. He also dedicated the award to his family, particularly his wife, Shalini, and children, Anoushka and Aadvik, while thanking his fans, colleagues, and the motorsports community for their continued support.
What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan.— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) January 25, 2025
Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to.
Thank you also…
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, celebrated for his work on films like Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, and Mr. India, also reacted with humility to receiving the Padma Bhushan. He expressed his joy on social media, writing, "I am humbled that the Government of India has considered me deserving of this honour. Hopefully, this award will inspire me to strive harder to serve both the film industry and our beautiful nation."
Shekhar's contribution to global cinema, particularly in promoting Indian filmmaking styles to the international stage, has earned him recognition across the globe. His fans, including industry peers, congratulated him on this prestigious recognition.
For the unversed, The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).
I am profoundly grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji for nominating me to the prestigious Padma Awards Committee. It has been an immense privilege to serve alongside distinguished members and be inspired by the remarkable stories of awardees from diverse walks of… pic.twitter.com/JaPXEJl1cd— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 26, 2025
Singer Adnan Sami, who was nominated to the Padma Awards Committee this year, also expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating him to the committee. "It has been an immense privilege to serve alongside distinguished members and be inspired by the remarkable stories of awardees from diverse walks of life," Sami wrote on Instagram. The musician also congratulated all the Padma Awardees, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and their contributions to India’s rich cultural heritage.
Read More
- Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh, Balakrishna, And Ajith Kumar Among Prestigious Awardees
- Thalapathy 69: Vijay Captures Selfie With Fans in First Poster From Final Film Titled Jana Nayagan
- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: Silver Jubilee Edition of Asia's Largest Multidisciplinary Street Arts Festival Kicks Off In Mumbai