'True Heroes Are Behind The Camera': Vicky Kaushal Says Choreographer Bosco Martis Deserves Credit For Tauba Tauba Success

Hyderabad: The recent success of the song Tauba Tauba from the upcoming film Bad Newz has brought Vicky Kaushal into the spotlight, with his impressive dance moves going viral on social media and inspiring countless to make reels. However, amidst all the praise and attention, the song's choreographer, Bosco Martis, expressed his desire to be recognised for his contribution to the song's success, feeling that the focus had shifted primarily to Vicky Kaushal.

In response to Bosco's statement, Vicky Kaushal recently shared his thoughts in an interview with a newswire, where he wholeheartedly agreed with the choreographer's sentiments. He emphasised that the credit for the song's success should not solely rest on the shoulders of the actors, but rather be shared with the entire crew, including the choreographers, who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

Vicky Kaushal highlighted the importance of acknowledging the efforts of those who work behind the camera, stating that they are the true heroes who bring the vision to life. He explained that as actors, they may receive initial praise or criticism, but it is the collective effort of hundreds of people that makes a song or film a success. He praised the entire crew's hard work, which often goes unnoticed, and expressed his full support for Bosco's statement.