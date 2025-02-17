ETV Bharat / entertainment

True Detective Heads for Season 5: Top IMDb-Rated Detective Dramas to Binge Watch Online

Hyderabad: For fans of the True Detective series, here is some good news for you. In an exciting update, the fifth installment of the series has moved to Jamaica Bay, New York leaving the dark and chilling world of True Detective: Night Country behind. The upcoming season will be picturised at the southern tip of Long Island with new characters and subplots.

Despite the unexpectedly low reception of the last season, the show is sticking with Issa Lopez as the showrunner. Talking to a news portal, Lissa opened up on season 5 revealing that the upcoming season will introduce entirely new characters and settings, with some subtle connections to Season 4, particularly the characters from Ennis, Alaska.

While the fourth installment earned Jodie Foster recognition, it failed to live up to the expectations. The earlier seasons had set the standard high with precise writing and fast-paced editing. However, the last season was disappointing with sloppy writing and execution.

Nevertheless, fans are optimistic about the fifth season, hoping that Lopez and her team consider the criticism and deliver a compelling new season. As there is still a long wait before the new season is dropped, fans can, in the meantime, indulge in other top IMDb-rated detective dramas to binge-watch. Below is a list of highly rated crime and detective series available for streaming.

Special Ops

Available on JioHotstar, the Indian series enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.6. It follows Himmat Singh and his team as they embark on a 19-year-long mission to catch a terrorist mastermind responsible for major attacks across the country. The series, starring Kay Kay Menon, has become one of the highest-rated crime thrillers on JioHotstar.