True Detective Heads for Season 5: Top IMDb-Rated Detective Dramas to Binge Watch Online

Hyderabad: For fans of the True Detective series, here is some good news for you. In an exciting update, the fifth installment of the series has moved to Jamaica Bay, New York leaving the dark and chilling world of True Detective: Night Country behind. The upcoming season will be picturised at the southern tip of Long Island with new characters and subplots.
Despite the unexpectedly low reception of the last season, the show is sticking with Issa Lopez as the showrunner. Talking to a news portal, Lissa opened up on season 5 revealing that the upcoming season will introduce entirely new characters and settings, with some subtle connections to Season 4, particularly the characters from Ennis, Alaska.
Here are the Most Popular TV Shows of 2024 that consistently ranked highest on the @IMDbPro weekly TV rankings throughout the year. 🎥✨ Did your favorite make the list? pic.twitter.com/pZWNIDyqGJ— IMDb (@IMDb) December 4, 2024
While the fourth installment earned Jodie Foster recognition, it failed to live up to the expectations. The earlier seasons had set the standard high with precise writing and fast-paced editing. However, the last season was disappointing with sloppy writing and execution.
Nevertheless, fans are optimistic about the fifth season, hoping that Lopez and her team consider the criticism and deliver a compelling new season. As there is still a long wait before the new season is dropped, fans can, in the meantime, indulge in other top IMDb-rated detective dramas to binge-watch. Below is a list of highly rated crime and detective series available for streaming.
Special Ops
Available on JioHotstar, the Indian series enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.6. It follows Himmat Singh and his team as they embark on a 19-year-long mission to catch a terrorist mastermind responsible for major attacks across the country. The series, starring Kay Kay Menon, has become one of the highest-rated crime thrillers on JioHotstar.
Criminal Justice
Also available on JioHotstar, Criminal Justice stars Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey, and is rated 8.1 on IMDb. It follows the story of a cab driver who finds himself caught in a tangled web of crime after a one-night stand ends with a woman's death. The gripping mystery keeps viewers on edge throughout the series.
Better Call Saul
Available on Netflix, Better Call Saul delves into the transformation of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill into the morally ambiguous Saul Goodman. Set in the same universe as Breaking Bad, the series intricately explores his rise to prominence, offering a compelling prequel to the iconic crime drama. The International series is rated 9.0 on IMDb.
Breaking Bad
Arguably one of the greatest TV shows ever with a 9.5 rating on IMDb, Breaking Bad follows Walter White, a chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer. With its riveting storyline and unforgettable characters, it remains a top pick for any crime drama lover.
Sherlock
Available on Prime Video, Sherlock reimagines the classic detective stories by Arthur Conan Doyle, with Benedict Cumberbatch playing the iconic Sherlock Holmes in a modern-day London setting. The show is known for its sharp writing, clever mysteries, and dynamic performances, and is rated a 9.1 on IMDb.
