ETV Bharat / entertainment

Troubles Mount for Netflix: PIL Seeks Ban on IC 814 for Misrepresenting Hijackers' Identities, Offending Hindu Sentiments

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

A PIL by Surjit Singh Yadav, Chief of Hindu Sena, seeks to ban Netflix's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The petition alleges that the series misrepresents hijackers with Hindu names, distorting facts and offending Hindu sentiments.

A PIL by Surjit Singh Yadav, Chief of Hindu Sena, seeks to ban Netflix's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The petition alleges that the series misrepresents hijackers with Hindu names, distorting facts and offending Hindu sentiments.
PIL Seeks Ban on IC 814 (Photo: Series poster)

New Delhi: In a recent development, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court by Surjit Singh Yadav, the Chief of Hindu Sena, seeking to ban Netflix's series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The PIL contends that the series misrepresents the identities of the terrorists involved in the 1999 hijacking of Indian Flight 814.

The petitioner, represented by Advocate Shashi Ranjan, has approached the court claiming that the miniseries, directed by Anubhav Sinha, inaccurately portrays the hijackers by using Hindu names like Bhola and Shankar, which are associated with Lord Shiva. The real hijackers were Ibrahim Akhtar, Shahid Akhtar Sayeed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir.

According to the petition, this misrepresentation distorts the identities of the hijackers, misrepresents historical events, perpetuates harmful stereotypes, and offends the sentiments of the Hindu community. The plea argues that such distortions could lead to public misunderstanding and potential harm, prompting the need for judicial intervention.

The petition also highlights that India's Constitution upholds secularism and religious harmony, mandating mutual respect for all religions. It asserts that film producers, directors, and actors have a constitutional responsibility to avoid disturbing religious sentiments. To ensure adherence to these principles, the Cinematograph Act of 1952 was enacted. The plea requests the court to address these issues concerning the series.

In response to the allegations circulating on social media, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reportedly summoned Netflix's content head, Monika Shergill, to discuss the concerns related to the series.

Read More

  1. Netflix Content Head Summoned By I&B Over Controversy Surrounding IC 814 Series Hijackers' Hindu Names
  2. Vijay Varma's IC 814 Draws Backlash for Changing Hijackers’ Names and Backgrounds
  3. Kangana Ranaut Criticises OTT Content Regulation Amid IC 814 Row; Calls It Demotivating and Unjust

New Delhi: In a recent development, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court by Surjit Singh Yadav, the Chief of Hindu Sena, seeking to ban Netflix's series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The PIL contends that the series misrepresents the identities of the terrorists involved in the 1999 hijacking of Indian Flight 814.

The petitioner, represented by Advocate Shashi Ranjan, has approached the court claiming that the miniseries, directed by Anubhav Sinha, inaccurately portrays the hijackers by using Hindu names like Bhola and Shankar, which are associated with Lord Shiva. The real hijackers were Ibrahim Akhtar, Shahid Akhtar Sayeed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir.

According to the petition, this misrepresentation distorts the identities of the hijackers, misrepresents historical events, perpetuates harmful stereotypes, and offends the sentiments of the Hindu community. The plea argues that such distortions could lead to public misunderstanding and potential harm, prompting the need for judicial intervention.

The petition also highlights that India's Constitution upholds secularism and religious harmony, mandating mutual respect for all religions. It asserts that film producers, directors, and actors have a constitutional responsibility to avoid disturbing religious sentiments. To ensure adherence to these principles, the Cinematograph Act of 1952 was enacted. The plea requests the court to address these issues concerning the series.

In response to the allegations circulating on social media, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reportedly summoned Netflix's content head, Monika Shergill, to discuss the concerns related to the series.

Read More

  1. Netflix Content Head Summoned By I&B Over Controversy Surrounding IC 814 Series Hijackers' Hindu Names
  2. Vijay Varma's IC 814 Draws Backlash for Changing Hijackers’ Names and Backgrounds
  3. Kangana Ranaut Criticises OTT Content Regulation Amid IC 814 Row; Calls It Demotivating and Unjust

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PIL SEEKS BAN ON IC 814IC 814 SERIES CONTROVERSYIC 814 MISREPRESENT HIJACKERSPIL AGAINST IC 814

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.