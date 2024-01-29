'Trophy Dongri Aa Hi Gayi': Munawar Faruqui Shares First Post after Winning Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui clinched victory in the 17th season of the contentious reality show Bigg Boss during a star-studded grand finale that extended into the early hours of Monday. Emerging winner after spending a challenging 105 days in the house, Munawar, initially boasting a fan following of 6.1 million on Instagram (now 11.3 million), secured not only the coveted trophy but also a substantial prize of over Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car.

Throughout the competition, Munawar faced stiff competition from the top four contenders – Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshetty. Salman Khan, the show's host, extended congratulations to Abhishek for his commendable performance.

Faruqui's victory didn't come as a surprise to many, with social media buzzing with predictions. The comedian hogged headlines in 2021 for a month-long imprisonment over remarks about Hindu deities. The following year, he won Lock Upp Season 1, another captive reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Expressing gratitude on Instagram after his Bigg Boss 17 win, Munawar thanked his supporters and Salman Khan for guidance. Sharing a picture with Bigg Boss 17 trophy and Salman Khan, the musician-comedian wrote, "Bohot bohot Shukriya Janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. Special thanks to Bade bhai @beingsalmankhan sir for all your guidance. Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya karliya."

His charismatic presence, wit, and personal life made him a noteworthy figure during his stint on the show. Celebrity friends such as Badshah, Raftaar, Emiway Bantai, Ganesh Acharya, Karan Kundrra, MC Stan, and Prince Narula provided steadfast support to Munawar throughout his journey.

The finale showcased the top 5 contestants delivering stunning performances on popular Bollywood tracks. Additionally, the event featured appearances by numerous personalities, including Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Suniel Shetty, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and the cast of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Former contestants also graced the grand finale, which garnered over three crore views on Jio Cinema. The 17th season of the reality show premiered on October 15, 2023, with 17 contestants.