Tritpii Dimri Talks Dhadak 2, Her Dream Of Action Roles And Biopic On Madhubala | INTERVIEW

Triptii Dimri, who has established herself as a captivating actress working simultaneously in offbeat and commercial cinema, is slated to appear in Dhadak 2. She is known for her magnetic presence and instinctive performances from a decidedly indie background to becoming a mainstream favourite after the huge success of Animal. Now that Dhadak 2 is on the way, she reflects on the journey so far, and on what Dhadak 2 means to her.

Triptii started acting in films with Laila Majnu (2018), but her breakout role would come later with Bulbbul (2020), an eerie mystery film produced by Anushka Sharma. The film won her a Filmfare OTT Award. She followed it up with Qala (2022), another critically appreciated film. But it was her supporting role opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal (2023) that brought her massive public attention - even earning her the title of the "national crush." Since then, she has featured in Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is now leading in Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal.

ETV Bharat: How did Dhadak 2 come to you?

Triptii: (Laughs) I got a call from Karan Johar sir. He told me about a really talented director named Shazia Iqbal and asked me to watch her short film Bebaak. I loved it. Later, I met Shazia and Rahul. We had an amazing conversation about the story. It just felt right. Saying yes came naturally. Shazia is a strong director with a clear vision, and I could feel that from the very beginning.

ETV Bharat: How was the prep for the film?

Triptii: It was a completely collaborative process. Every day on set felt fresh. We’d practice scenes briefly, then just live the moment while filming. I worked closely with Siddhant (Chaturvedi), who is a very sensitive and intelligent actor. He brings unexpected things into the scene, and that keeps the process organic. Acting is all about reacting, and the chemistry between us grew naturally. Shazia was open to all suggestions, which made us feel free as actors.

Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: What's your dream role?

Triptii: I'd love to do an action role. That’s one thing I haven’t done yet. Action requires you to use your body to express emotions, and I feel it would teach me a lot. It brings a different kind of energy, and I want to explore that side.

ETV Bharat: Would you be open to playing a negative role, like Shah Rukh Khan in Darr or Kajol in Gupt?

Triptii: Absolutely! Kajol ma'am's role in Gupt was iconic. There’s so much artistry in playing a negative character. Today's audience sees the depth behind such roles. I think portraying a grey character would be a great learning experience. I'd also love to do biopics, especially of actresses like Meena Kumari and Madhubala. I admire them deeply.

Dhadak 2 featuring Siddhant and Triptii (Photo: Film Poster)

ETV Bharat: What was it like working with Shazia Iqbal and your co-star Siddhant?

Triptii: When I watched Bebaak, I could immediately see Shazia ma'am's clarity as a director. She truly believed in the story and wasn't doing it just because it was a big Dharma project. Her sincerity drew me in. During workshops with Siddhant, we didn't rehearse scenes. Instead, we played games, talked like friends, shared our personal stories - our fears, struggles, likes. That helped us build a bond. So once shooting started, we weren't acting like strangers. We felt like old friends on camera, which added to the authenticity.

ETV Bharat: You play a college student in the film. Did it remind you of your own college days?

Triptii: Totally! Especially during classroom scenes, it felt like we were back in our college days. We even played childhood games like Name, Place, Animal, Thing in between shots. That playful atmosphere brought back a lot of memories and made the shoot even more fun.