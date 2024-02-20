Trisha Slams AIADMK Leader for Derogatory Remarks, Threatens Legal Action against Him

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Trisha Slams AIADMK Leader for Derogatory Remarks, Threatens Legal Action against Him

Actor Trisha has lashed out at AIADMK leader AV Raju for his derogatory statement against her. The actor took to social media and threatened him with legal action.

Hyderabad: Following a derogatory statement made by AIADMK leader AV Raju towards actor Trisha, the latter responded with a threat of legal action. Trisha expressed her dismay via her social media handle, condemning individuals, who engage in attention-seeking behaviour through disparaging remarks. She emphasised that her legal team would take necessary and strict action. Any further communication or action will be handled solely by her legal representatives.

On Tuesday, Trisha took to her X handle to slam the politician. She wrote, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department. (sic)"

Reacting to the incident, a social media user wrote, "What a Reply .. Stay Strong Trisha." Another commented, "We always support you and be with you #Trisha ji." One more commented, "More power to you Trish." A fan wrote, "More power to you."

The video featuring AV Raju's disrespectful comments about Trisha has gained significant traction online. This video, which includes inappropriate remarks directed at the actor, has triggered a wave of criticism on social media platforms.

