Trisha Krishnan's First Look From Ajith Kumar Starrer Good Bad Ugly Unveiled in Intriguing New Teaser

Hyderabad: The latest teaser of Good Bad Ugly has given fans a first glimpse of actor Trisha Krishnan's character in this upcoming action film. The 17-second teaser was released on Sunday by the production house Mythri Movie Makers, providing fans with a glimpse of Trisha's character in the film. The teaser presents the actor dressed in green with her expressions changing from surprised to satisfied, creating a bit of suspense and intrigue around the character.

The teaser has already created a major buzz, ahead of the film's expected release on April 10, 2025. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote: "The ever charming @trishtrashers as #Ramya from the world of #GoodBadUgly ✨#GoodBadUgly grand release on 10th April, 2025 with VERA LEVEL entertainment."

Adhik Ravichandran directorial Good Bad Ugly promises to be full of action with a very strong star cast backing the film. It features Ajith Kumar in the lead opposite Trisha. The producers had confirmed the release date in January, sharing a poster of Ajith, who looked dapper in a white tux holding a gun in an upright stance as he sat on the couch.

Fans of Ajith and Trisha have been waiting to see this couple back in action on the big screen after their recent hit Vidaamuyarchi. The former played a man on a rescue mission in the action thriller. He tried to save his wife, played by Trisha, from an underworld syndicate in Azerbaijan. Released on February 6, 2025, Vidaamuyarchi initially received mixed reviews from audiences. On the other hand, Trisha was last seen in Identity, which was released in January 2025.