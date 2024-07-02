ETV Bharat / entertainment

Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night: A Look Inside the Celebration

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 2, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Nicholai Sachdev. Ahead of her wedding, the actor had a star-studded sangeet, pictures of which were shared by Trisha Krishnan.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Spectacular Sangeet attended by Celebs
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Spectacular Sangeet attended by Celebs (Trisha Krishnan Instagram handle)

Hyderabad: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev, are all set to tie the knot very soon. The wedding celebrations have already begun with mehendi and sangeet. The soon-to-be bride had a great sangeet night and was photographed with other celebrities and her best friend actor Trisha Krishnan.

Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night
Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night (Trisha Krishnan Instagram Handle)

A colourful mehendi ceremony marked the beginning of the festivities in Chennai. Images from the intimate ceremony soon made its way online. The soon-to-bride is seen in the photos wearing a greenish-yellow lehenga, while the soon-to-be groom, Nicholas, chose to dress in a green kurta. Varalaxmi accessorised her ensemble with a stunning forehead ornament and a chunky necklace.

Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night
Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night (Trisha Krishnan Instagram Handle)

Numerous celebrities, such as Trisha Krishnan and Lakshmi Manchu, attended the star-studded event. The bride-to-be's close friend Trisha posted photos from the unforgettable sangeet night on her Instagram stories. The Leo actress had a subtle yet sophisticated glam look, and she looked like a dream in her stunning white Anarkali.

Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night
Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night (Trisha Krishnan Instagram Handle)

The Hanu-Man actor's longtime partner, Nicholai Sachdev works as a Mumbai-based art dealer. Sachdev owns Gallery 7, an art gallery that is well-known for drawing star visitors. Nicholai's parents, Arun and Chandra, are well-known art dealers in the city and formed Gallery 7. The couple received support from friends and family when they got engaged in March of this year.

On the professional front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's next appearance will be opposite Dhanush in the highly anticipated movie Raayan. In addition to them, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Dushara Vijayan will also feature in the film. The action thriller is helmed by Dhanush. The release of Raayan is scheduled for July 26, which falls around Dhanush's birthday week. In addition, the Yashoda actor is set to feature in Max, a Kannada action thriller.

Read More

  1. Ranveer Singh to Join Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe after HanuMan Success?
  2. After Allu Arjun, and Rajinikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Now Invites Nandamuri Balakrishna to Her Wedding
  3. 'Even My Father Married Twice': Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Defends Fiancé Nicholai’s Previous Marriage

Hyderabad: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev, are all set to tie the knot very soon. The wedding celebrations have already begun with mehendi and sangeet. The soon-to-be bride had a great sangeet night and was photographed with other celebrities and her best friend actor Trisha Krishnan.

Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night
Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night (Trisha Krishnan Instagram Handle)

A colourful mehendi ceremony marked the beginning of the festivities in Chennai. Images from the intimate ceremony soon made its way online. The soon-to-bride is seen in the photos wearing a greenish-yellow lehenga, while the soon-to-be groom, Nicholas, chose to dress in a green kurta. Varalaxmi accessorised her ensemble with a stunning forehead ornament and a chunky necklace.

Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night
Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night (Trisha Krishnan Instagram Handle)

Numerous celebrities, such as Trisha Krishnan and Lakshmi Manchu, attended the star-studded event. The bride-to-be's close friend Trisha posted photos from the unforgettable sangeet night on her Instagram stories. The Leo actress had a subtle yet sophisticated glam look, and she looked like a dream in her stunning white Anarkali.

Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night
Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night (Trisha Krishnan Instagram Handle)

The Hanu-Man actor's longtime partner, Nicholai Sachdev works as a Mumbai-based art dealer. Sachdev owns Gallery 7, an art gallery that is well-known for drawing star visitors. Nicholai's parents, Arun and Chandra, are well-known art dealers in the city and formed Gallery 7. The couple received support from friends and family when they got engaged in March of this year.

On the professional front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's next appearance will be opposite Dhanush in the highly anticipated movie Raayan. In addition to them, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Dushara Vijayan will also feature in the film. The action thriller is helmed by Dhanush. The release of Raayan is scheduled for July 26, which falls around Dhanush's birthday week. In addition, the Yashoda actor is set to feature in Max, a Kannada action thriller.

Read More

  1. Ranveer Singh to Join Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe after HanuMan Success?
  2. After Allu Arjun, and Rajinikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Now Invites Nandamuri Balakrishna to Her Wedding
  3. 'Even My Father Married Twice': Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Defends Fiancé Nicholai’s Previous Marriage

TAGGED:

TRISHA KRISHNANVARALAXMI AND NICHOLAI SANGEETVARALAXMI SARATHKUMAR SANGEET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.