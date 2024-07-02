Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night: A Look Inside the Celebration

Hyderabad: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev, are all set to tie the knot very soon. The wedding celebrations have already begun with mehendi and sangeet. The soon-to-be bride had a great sangeet night and was photographed with other celebrities and her best friend actor Trisha Krishnan.

Trisha Krishnan Shines at Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Sangeet Night (Trisha Krishnan Instagram Handle)

A colourful mehendi ceremony marked the beginning of the festivities in Chennai. Images from the intimate ceremony soon made its way online. The soon-to-bride is seen in the photos wearing a greenish-yellow lehenga, while the soon-to-be groom, Nicholas, chose to dress in a green kurta. Varalaxmi accessorised her ensemble with a stunning forehead ornament and a chunky necklace.

Numerous celebrities, such as Trisha Krishnan and Lakshmi Manchu, attended the star-studded event. The bride-to-be's close friend Trisha posted photos from the unforgettable sangeet night on her Instagram stories. The Leo actress had a subtle yet sophisticated glam look, and she looked like a dream in her stunning white Anarkali.

The Hanu-Man actor's longtime partner, Nicholai Sachdev works as a Mumbai-based art dealer. Sachdev owns Gallery 7, an art gallery that is well-known for drawing star visitors. Nicholai's parents, Arun and Chandra, are well-known art dealers in the city and formed Gallery 7. The couple received support from friends and family when they got engaged in March of this year.

On the professional front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's next appearance will be opposite Dhanush in the highly anticipated movie Raayan. In addition to them, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Dushara Vijayan will also feature in the film. The action thriller is helmed by Dhanush. The release of Raayan is scheduled for July 26, which falls around Dhanush's birthday week. In addition, the Yashoda actor is set to feature in Max, a Kannada action thriller.