Trisha Files Defamation Case against Former AIADMK Leader AV Raju Post His Derogatory Remarks

Hyderabad: Actor Trisha has filed a defamation case against former AIADMK leader AV Raju following his derogatory comments about her. On Thursday, February 22, Trisha posted the statement on her social media account. The actor had earlier expressed her disapproval of individuals resorting to extreme measures for attention and assured that her legal team would take decisive action.

Previously, Trisha had criticized the politician on social media with a statement expressing her dismay at people who engage in extreme measures for attention. She mentioned that her legal team would take strong action against the matter and that any further communication or action would come directly from her legal department.

Her statement read, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department. (sic)"

During a recent press conference, Raju's comments about the actor were inappropriate. The video of his remarks quickly circulated online and faced significant criticism. AV Raju was dismissed from AIADMK on February 17 for breaching party regulations.

Last year in November, Trisha's co-star in Leo, Mansoor Ali Khan, grabbed headlines after implying that he missed an opportunity to film a 'bedroom scene' with Trisha in a movie. Following the backlash, Mansoor issued an apology to Trisha in Tamil. However, he later initiated a defamation case against Trisha, Khusboo Sundar, and Chiranjeevi.

On the professional front, Trisha was recently featured in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Her upcoming project is with Ajith in Vidaa Muyarchi.