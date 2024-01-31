Triptii Dimri's Birthday Post for Rumoured Beau Sam Merchant Reignites Dating Rumours

Hyderabad: Triptii Dimri, who is basking in the rave reviews for her role in the recent Ranbir Kapoor movie Animal, shared a touching birthday message for her rumored partner, Tripti made waves in December 2023 when rumors emerged linking her romantically to hotelier Sam Merchant. At the time, Dimri shared a joyous picture from a wedding they attended.

Riding high on the success of Animal, Dimri recently posted a heartfelt birthday greeting for her alleged significant other, complete with throwback images from 2017 and more recent ones from 2023. Wishing Sam on his birthday, Triptii took to Instagram Stories to share a collage featuring two images, one dating back to 2017 where Dimri exudes happiness while Sam poses for the camera.

The actor shines in a black dress while Sam sports a sleek black shirt. The second image captures a recent moment from 2023, portraying the duo enjoying a bike ride with helmets on. Dimri paired the images with a humorous caption, reminiscing about their past physique and the joy of enjoying street food without the consequences. "Happy Birthday @sam__merchant (red heart emoji) wish we could be as thin again without having to skip Ram shaam pani puri," reads caption along side the collage.

For unversed, Sam Merchant is the founder of Casa Waters and Avoure Goa, showcases his ventures and passions through his Instagram, boasting a sizable following of over 250k. His bio highlights his journey from modeling to establishing luxury accommodations and beach clubs in Goa, alongside his endeavors as a travel blogger.

Prior to the rumors linking Dimri with Sam Merchant, she was speculated to be in a relationship with Karnesh Sharma, brother of Anushka Sharma. However, speculations swirled about their breakup last June after fans noticed they unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed pictures together.

On the work front, Dimri is set to star alongside Vicky Kaushal in Anand Tiwari’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Additionally, she is slated to feature in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Reportedly, Tripti is also tapped to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.