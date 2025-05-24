Triptii Dimri Cast Opposite Prabhas In Spirit After Deepika Padukone's Exit

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri has been officially confirmed as the female lead opposite Prabhas in Spirit, the upcoming pan-India film directed by Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The announcement comes after the exit of Deepika Padukone from the project due to supposed creative differences and scheduling conflicts.

Sources close to the production told a newswire that Deepika Padukone left the film due to a few key reasons. She reportedly asked for a high payment of Rs 30-40 crore, wanted to work only eight hours a day, and wasn't willing to dub for the Telugu version. These demands apparently caused disagreements with the director, which led to a mutual decision to part ways.

With the vacancy for the leading lady, all eyes turned to Triptii Dimri, who garnered widespread acclaim for her role as Zoya in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her performance in the film was lauded for its intensity and screen presence. Confirming her involvement, Dimri took to Instagram and wrote, "Still sinking in…. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision."

Spirit marks Dimri's first on-screen collaboration with Prabhas, best known for his roles in Baahubali and Salaar. The film is being produced together by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, and was first announced in October 2021, with production expected to begin later this year.

While the remainder of the cast has not been officially announced, speculation continues to circulate about whether Korean action star Don Lee will be involved. Previously, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also linked to the project, but have since dropped out for unknown reasons.

After Spirit, Dimri is also scheduled to appear in Vanga's next project, Animal Park, a sequel to Animal. However, filming for the sequel will commence only after Spirit wraps production.