Laila Majnu Returns To The Valley: Tripti Dimri And Avinash Tiwary's Timeless Love Story All Set To Rekindle In Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu, starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, is set for a theatrical re-release in Srinagar on August 2, 2024. Directed by Sajid Ali and presented by Imtiaz Ali, the film was initially released on September 7, 2018. Despite its initial commercial failure, Laila Majnu gained critical acclaim and a cult following after its digital release.

Tripti Dimri-Avinash Tiwary's Laila Majnu (Video: ETV Bharat)

Vikas Dhar, owner of INOX Multiplex, told ETV Bharat, "There was a huge demand on social media for the film to be shown again in Srinagar. Imtiaz Ali arranged for the reel and decided to release it here. The movie will be shown daily starting August 2."

"Ali, moved by the fans' appreciation, opted for another theatrical release in Srinagar. There is a unique experience of watching a film in a cinema hall compared to OTT platforms," he added.

Local filmmakers have lauded the decision, encouraging residents to watch the film. Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, a prominent Kashmiri filmmaker, highlighted the film's connection to Srinagar, saying, "Laila Majnu was shot in our city, and it's nostalgic to see familiar locations. The film is very clean and good, with many local artists involved."

Laila Majnu is a modern adaptation of the classic Layla and Majnun folklore. The story follows Laila, portrayed by Tripti Dimri, who falls in love with Qais, played by Avinash Tiwary, despite family disputes. Their romance faces numerous obstacles, culminating in tragedy and spiritual unity.

The film marked the lead debuts of Tiwary and Dimri, who have since advanced in their careers. Tiwary starred in The Girl On The Train and Madgaon Express, while Dimri received acclaim for Bulbbul, Qala, and Animal.

Laila Majnu also received recognition for its music, with Niladri Kumar winning awards for the song Aahista at the Mirchi Music Awards and the Filmfare Awards. With a modest budget of Rs 10 crore, the film proved to be a box-office bomb with just Rs 2.89 crore box-office collection. However, the film has found new life on OTT platforms, currently holding a 7.7 rating on IMDb.