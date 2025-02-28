'Learned a Lot From Your Performances': Gene Hackman's Death Leaves Bollywood and Hollywood in Mourning

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, known for his iconic roles in films such as The French Connection, Unforgiven, and Hoosiers, is no more. The Hollywood actor, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were all found dead under suspicious conditions at their New Mexico home on February 27, 2025. His passing has left the entertainment world in mourning, with tributes pouring in from both Bollywood and Hollywood stars.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor expressed his shock at the news, sharing his grief on his X handle. Sharing a series of pictures of Hackman, Kapoor expressed that he is unable to process the fact that 'the world no longer' has Hackman in it.

"Cannot believe the world no longer has Gene Hackman in it... His effortless performances in films like 'The French Connection,' 'Unforgiven,' and 'The Firm' are just a few times the world witnessed his genius. A true legend whose legacy will live on. Rest in peace," read his X post.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also paid tribute to Hackman with a heartfelt note that he shared on his X account. He recalled a memory of watching one of Hackman's films many years ago that made him 'cry his heart out.'

Sharing how deeply moved he was after watching the movie, Kher wrote, "The year was 1985. I was shooting for #AakhriRaasta in Chennai! One day, I packed up early and went to the hotel. There was an old black-and-white movie, #INeverSangForMyFather, on TV. A father and son story! I started watching it. The actor playing the son was young #GeneHackman. He was brilliant. I cried my heart out! Today, I know #Gene was old. Everybody has to go. But tears did roll out for the actor the world admired the most. Adieu, sir! I learned a lot from your performances! Om Shanti."

From Hollywood, Tom Hanks paid tribute with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Hanks shared a picture of Hackman, writing, "There has never been a 'Gene Hackman Type.' There has only been Gene Hackman."

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Hackman in the 1974 film The Conversation, also remembered him, writing "Gene Hackman, a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss and celebrate his existence and contribution."

John Cusack, who starred with Hackman in Runaway Jury (2003), also paid his respects, describing him as 'one of the most influential screen actors ever.' Another actor William Shatner wrote: "Condolences to the Family of Gene Hackman."

Gene was a two-time Academy Award winner and five-time nominee. His remarkable career spanned decades, earning him numerous accolades, including Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards. Known for his nuanced performances, Hackman was one of Hollywood's most respected and admired performers.