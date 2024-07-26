Travis Scott's 80,000-Strong Milan Concert Sparks Earthquake Alarms, Varun Dhawan Shares Video - Watch Insane Footage

Hyderabad: Travis Scott is renowned for making a huge impact every time he performs, and his recent European tour is no exception. On Tuesday, the Circus Maximus Tour stopped in Milan, where La Flame's electrifying show drew an impressive crowd of 80,000. The intensity of the performance even led some to worry about a possible earthquake in Italy. The reverberations of Scott's concert were also felt on social media, with several celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, sharing viral footage from the event.

The Ippodromo Snai La Maura venue in Milan was alive with energy as Travis Scott performed his hit "FE!N" repeatedly, leading some locals to believe that tectonic activity was causing the shakes, as reported by Il Messaggero.

Although the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology did not confirm any seismic activity in Milan, there were numerous complaints online about the vibrations. One user inquired in Italian, "Am I the only one who heard the #terremoto in Milan?" while another asked, "Did I alone feel three good tremors of #Terremoto in Milan?"

Varun Dhawan contributed to the buzz by sharing aerial footage of the vibrant crowd, with a sea of phone lights and enthusiastic mosh pits visible from above.

This isn't the first instance of a Travis Scott concert being mistaken for an earthquake in Italy. Last year, there were similar reports during a June 2023 show at the same venue.

The Circus Maximus Tour will continue across Europe for the remainder of July, with upcoming shows in Germany and Spain. Afterward, Scott will head to South America for performances in September, followed by a show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on October 9. The tour will then wrap up in Australia and New Zealand.