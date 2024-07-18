ETV Bharat / entertainment

Content Creator Aanvi Kamdar Falls To Death While Making Reel

Hyderabad: Aanvi Kamdar, a 27-year-old chartered accountant from Mumbai, lost her life while following her passion for creating engaging content. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Raigad district, where she had gone on a monsoon outing with seven friends. The group had visited the Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon, and Kamdar was capturing the scenery on video when she accidentally slipped and fell into a 300-feet deep gorge.

The Mangaon police station official reported that Kamdar, a resident of Mulund, Mumbai, was rushed to the nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital after her friends alerted the authorities. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The news of her demise has sent shockwaves through her massive social media following, where she was known for her captivating travel content.

As a chartered accountant, Kamdar had worked with Deloitte, a prominent IT/Technology consulting company. However, it was her creative content that brought her widespread recognition. With over 265,000 followers on Instagram, she was known for her unique travel experiences and monsoon tourism highlights. Her Instagram bio aptly described her as a "travel detective", showcasing her expertise in luxury finds, cafes, itineraries, and travel tips.

Kamdar's reel-making skills had earned her fame and admiration, but ultimately, it was this very passion that proved fatal. As the news of her tragic demise spreads, her fans and followers are left to mourn the loss of a talented and adventurous spirit.