Trapezium: New Pop Idol Drama Film Hits Crunchyroll

Trapezium follows high schooler Yu Azuma's quest to form an idol group. It is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

CloverWorks' new idol drama Trapezium
CloverWorks' new idol drama Trapezium (Photo: Series Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Updated : Feb 28, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: Japanese animation studio CloverWorks is back with a captivating new pop idol drama film titled Trapezium. The animation studio has earlier backed famous hits such as SPY x FAMILY, My Dress-Up Darling, and BOCCHI THE ROCK! Trapezium follows a young schoolgirl, taking anime lovers into the world of idol dreams. It is now available on Crunchyroll to stream.

Trapezium is based on the original novel by Kazumi Takayama. It is the story of Yu Azuma, a high school student who wants to become a top idol. To realise her dreams, she has made a vow to keep off social media and avoid relationships, focusing entirely on her goal of attaining idol stardom.

She embarks on a mission to form a girl idol group by recruiting three other talented girls from the four corners of her prefecture. However, as Yu and her group begin their journey toward fame, they quickly discover that the road to success is filled with unexpected hurdles that pose a threat to everything they have worked for.

CloverWorks' new idol drama Trapezium
CloverWorks' new idol drama Trapezium (Photo: Series Poster)

With a runtime of 95 minutes, Trapezium promises to be a thrilling watch exploring the themes of friendship, dreams, and hardships.

CloverWorks' new idol drama Trapezium
CloverWorks' new idol drama Trapezium (Photo: Series Poster)

The film is directed by Masahiro Shinohara, known for his work on Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Counterattack Arc, and features a screenplay by Yuko Kakihara, who has written for Buddy Daddies and Blue Box. The main voice cast includes Asaki Yuikawa as Yu Azuma, Hina Youmiya as Kurumi Taiga, Reina Ueda as Ranko Katori, and Haruka Aikawa as Mika Kamei, with supporting roles by Syoya Kimata (JO1), Yurika Kubo, and Hina Kino.

