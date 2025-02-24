Toxic: Yash Starrer 'First Big-Scale Indian Movie' To Be Filmed in Both English and Kannada Simultaneously

Mumbai: Actor Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups has been creating waves online since its announcement. In the latest update, it is being said to be shot both in English and Kannada at the same time, making it the first big-scale Indian film to do so. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is one of the most anticipated films of 2025 as it marks the return superstar Yash to the big screens after the massive success of KGF and KGF 2 in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

While sharing the update, Taran Adarsh wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... YASH'S NEXT FILM 'TOXIC' BEING SHOT IN KANNADA & ENGLISH... #Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups - starring #Yash - is the first big-scale #Indian movie to be conceptualized, written and filmed simultaneously in both #English and #Kannada, paving the way for a truly global film experience. The film will be dubbed in multiple #Indian and international languages, including #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil and #Malayalam. Directed by #GeetuMohandas... Produced by #VenkatKNarayana and #Yash."

"Our vision for Toxic was to craft a narrative that resonates authentically with audiences both in India and globally," says director Geetu Mohandas. She further added: "We've strived to capture the nuances of the story in both Kannada and English, ensuring an authentic experience for viewers across different linguistic and cultural backgrounds.”

"It's a journey that transcends borders, languages, and cultural confines, designed to connect with hearts and minds worldwide," concluded the director. Toxic is jointly produced by Venkat Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year. The makers have not announced the movie's new release date after it was postponed from its original release date in April 2025.