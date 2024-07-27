Toxic: Makers Of Yash Starrer Face Legal Trouble For Unauthorised Construction On Forest Land

Hyderabad: The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to KVN Film Production Company regarding the set of their upcoming film Toxic, starring Yash. The crux of the matter is the illegal construction of the film set on government land. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by advocate Balaji Naidu G, asserting that the high-budget film's set was constructed on approximately 20 acres of land located on the periphery of Bengaluru, categorised as forest land. The PIL emphasises that this construction was carried out without permission or authorisation.

Furthermore, the notice from the court is directed at HMT Company, which is alleged to have permitted the installation of the film set in this disputed area. Reportedly, the land in question was sold to Canara Bank after HMT stopped operations in that location. The PIL points out that despite this deal, the land continues to be classified as forest land.

While speaking to ETV Bharat regarding the matter, Advocate Balaji Naidu G stated, "The set has been constructed illegally on a 20-acre area, which is specified as forest land adjacent to Peenya Plantation land. We have requested the court to take immediate action to clear this set that has been constructed without legal clearance." The bench, led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Arvind, has scheduled the next hearing for August 19.

Responding to the court's notice, KVN’s executive producer Supreet said, "The set is situated on land adjacent to the property owned by HMT. We have not commenced shooting yet, as construction of the set is still in progress. The area is associated with people close to us. It's possible that the notice was directed either to our office or to the property's owner."

Directed by national award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, this upcoming project is touted to be a gangster-based action film. The cast of the film also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Shruti Haasan, and Huma Qureshi.