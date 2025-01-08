Toxic: Birthday Peek out! Yash Oozes Gangster Vibes In 59-second Glimpse Loaded with Swag

Hyderabad: Yash's 39th birthday is turning out to be an even more special occasion for his fans. As he marks another year, the makers of his much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups unveiled a major surprise. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any update on this intriguing project, and the makers were keeping the mystery alive with a series of intriguing posters, adding to the excitement around the release of Toxic: Birthday Peek.

The big moment arrived at 10:25 AM on Yash's birthday, when the world finally got a glimpse of the much-awaited update. As promised, the team unveiled promotional asset on KVN Productions' social media handles.

Toxic: Birthday Peek is a stylish 59-second teaser brimming with swag and glamour. The video kicks off with an exterior shot of a swanky club, where Yash arrives in a vintage car, exuding a strong gangster vibe. Sporting a full-bearded, dapper look, he clearly sets the tone for a flamboyant and powerful character. The teaser doesn't give away much about the story or Yash's character, leaving a sense of mystery. Though there are no dialogues, the electrifying background score heightens the intensity of the scene, making it all the more gripping.

In the lead-up to this thrilling announcement, a captivating new poster from Toxic was released. In it, Yash stands with his back to the camera, exuding mystery and charm. Dressed in a suit and hat, he holds a cigarette, leaning against a vintage car. The tagline accompanying the poster reads, "His untamed presence is your existential crisis," hinting at the intense, gripping tone of the film.

Filming for Toxic began in August last year in Bengaluru, and this movie will mark Yash's first release since his rise to nationwide fame with the KGF franchise. Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash himself, under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is being helmed by the Geetu Mohandas. Known for her remarkable work in Moothon and a recipient of the prestigious Global Filmmaking Award at the Sundance Film Festival, Geetu is expected to deliver a powerful film.

In a touching pre-birthday message, Yash also took to social media to request his fans to refrain from organizing "grand gestures and gatherings" to celebrate his day. In his note, the actor said that the greatest gift he could receive is knowing that his fans are safe and well. For unversed, Yash’s thoughtful plea comes after a tragic incident last year, when three fans lost their lives while erecting a large cutout of Yash on his birthday. Yash, deeply affected by the tragedy, had expressed his condolences and extended all possible help to the grieving families.