Toxic 'A Dark Fairy Tale': Yash Unveils Intriguing Poster Ahead of His 39th Birthday

Hyderabad: Ahead of his 39th birthday on January 8, 2025, KGF star Yash has piqued his fans' interest by unveiling the first poster of his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The actor shared the captivating poster on Instagram, building excitement for his upcoming film.

The poster, dripping with intrigue, features Yash dressed in a white jacket and a hat. He leans casually against a vintage car, exhaling a ring of smoke, creating an atmosphere of mystery and elegance. The tagline beneath read, "His untamed presence is your existential crisis," further intensifying the mystery surrounding the film's narrative. Adding to the cryptic tone, the poster displays a timestamp: "8-1-25, 10:25 AM," hinting at a surprise for his fans on his birthday.

Billed as a 'Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,' Toxic seems poised to dive into themes of existential dread and internal conflict, with Yash's character promising to be as complex as he is powerful. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for her strong, narrative-driven work, and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Toxic is expected to push the boundaries of conventional storytelling, offering audiences something both thought-provoking and thrilling.

Meanwhile, Yash also took to social media to share an important message for his fans ahead of his birthday. With a note that urges safety and mindfulness, Yash emphasised the importance of celebrating responsibly. He stated that he would be busy shooting on his birthday and would not be in town. He also requested his fans to express their love through positive actions, rather than grand gestures or extravagant gatherings.