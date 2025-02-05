ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tovino Thomas To Make Telugu Debut With Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's Pan-India Film

Tovino Thomas makes his Telugu debut in Prashanth Neel's pan-India film starring Jr NTR, tentatively titled NTRNeel/Dragon, set for release on January 9, 2026.

Tovino Thomas To Make Telugu Debut With Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's Pan-India Film
Tovino Thomas To Make Telugu Debut With Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's Pan-India Film (Photo: IMDb)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 8:13 PM IST

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema with director Prashanth Neel's next big-budget pan-India project, tentatively titled NTRNeel or Dragon. The film has Jr NTR in the lead role and already generated huge buzz for its star-studded lineup and massive scale.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) shared a picture of Tovino Thomas alongside director Prashanth Neel, confirming their first collaboration in the upcoming project. While recent reports suggest that Jr NTR has already started filming for this project in January in Karnataka's Mangalore, more notable cast members are rumoured to join the film.

Actor Rukmini Vasanth, too, would be making a Telugu film debut with this project. She last appeared in the Prashanth Neel-written action thriller Bagheera. Meanwhile, seasoned actor Biju Menon returns to the Telugu cinema after nearly two decades. He was last seen in the films Ranam and Khatarnak, released in the year 2006.

Tovino Thomas's latest film Identity, which was released on January 2, 2025, seems to be getting good collections in the theatres. The collaboration between Tovino Thomas, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel marks a major milestone in Indian cinema. Prashanth Neel, celebrated for his blockbuster hits like the KGF franchise and Salaar, continues to be one of the most sought-after directors in the industry. NTRNeel/Dragon is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026.

READ MORE

  1. NTR31: Jr NTR Reveals Major Update On Much-Anticipated Film With Prashanth Neel
  2. WATCH: Jr NTR's Son Bhargava Ram Steals Spotlight at NTRNEEL Puja, Reminds Fans of Superstar's Ramayanam Days
  3. WATCH: Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel Kick Off New Project NTR31 With Pooja Ceremony, Release Date Out

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema with director Prashanth Neel's next big-budget pan-India project, tentatively titled NTRNeel or Dragon. The film has Jr NTR in the lead role and already generated huge buzz for its star-studded lineup and massive scale.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) shared a picture of Tovino Thomas alongside director Prashanth Neel, confirming their first collaboration in the upcoming project. While recent reports suggest that Jr NTR has already started filming for this project in January in Karnataka's Mangalore, more notable cast members are rumoured to join the film.

Actor Rukmini Vasanth, too, would be making a Telugu film debut with this project. She last appeared in the Prashanth Neel-written action thriller Bagheera. Meanwhile, seasoned actor Biju Menon returns to the Telugu cinema after nearly two decades. He was last seen in the films Ranam and Khatarnak, released in the year 2006.

Tovino Thomas's latest film Identity, which was released on January 2, 2025, seems to be getting good collections in the theatres. The collaboration between Tovino Thomas, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel marks a major milestone in Indian cinema. Prashanth Neel, celebrated for his blockbuster hits like the KGF franchise and Salaar, continues to be one of the most sought-after directors in the industry. NTRNeel/Dragon is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026.

READ MORE

  1. NTR31: Jr NTR Reveals Major Update On Much-Anticipated Film With Prashanth Neel
  2. WATCH: Jr NTR's Son Bhargava Ram Steals Spotlight at NTRNEEL Puja, Reminds Fans of Superstar's Ramayanam Days
  3. WATCH: Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel Kick Off New Project NTR31 With Pooja Ceremony, Release Date Out

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TOVINO THOMASTOVINO THOMAS IN NTR 31TOVINO THOMAS JR NTR FILMNTRNEEL DRAGONTOVINO THOMAS PRASHANTH NEEL FILM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.