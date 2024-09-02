Tovino Thomas Confesses ARM Made Him 'Nervous', Opens Up About Much-Awaited Minnal Murali 2: 'If It Has to Happen...'

Tovino Thomas Confesses ARM Made Him 'Nervous', Opens Up About Much-Awaited Minnal Murali 2 (ANI)

Mumbai: Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty are gearing up to captivate audiences with their upcoming film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). This much-anticipated pan-India project is especially significant for Thomas as it marks his 50th film.

The earlier synopsis of Ajayante Randam Moshanam provided a glimpse into its plot: "Set in northern Kerala, three generations of heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the land." Tovino Thomas will be seen in a unique triple role. During the film’s promotion, Thomas shared that playing these diverse characters was quite challenging, but the preparation process proved to be very beneficial. He also touched on the eagerly awaited sequel to his 2021 blockbuster, Minnal Murali.

"It was definitely very challenging because it's the first time I'm playing three characters in a single movie," he confessed. Thomas elaborated on the difficulty of handling such a complex role.

"It was definitely very challenging because it's the first time I'm playing three characters in a single movie and I was very nervous. I was worried that I wouldn't be able to pull this off. So I told my director and writer, why don't we go for three different actors? They explained and convinced me that the reason why I am playing three different characters in this movie was crucial. They agreed to treat each segment as a different movie so that I could approach it as three different movies and prepare accordingly. It was a great help from their side," he explained.

Regarding the sequel to Minnal Murali, Thomas remained hopeful but was not specific about the timeline.

"It has to happen. I don't know when. Basil Joseph, the director, is very busy with back-to-back movies. It's a time-consuming process, and we don't want to force it. If Minnal Murali 2 has to happen, it will happen."

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, written by Sujith Nambiar and produced by Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under Magic Frames and UGM Productions, stars Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles. The film's teaser suggests a gripping narrative, beginning with a mysterious story told by a grandmother and unfolding in a troubled village awaiting a magical resolution.

Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, Ajayante Randam Moshanam is set to release on September 12 in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.