Top 5 Mecha Anime Titles: Gurren Lagann, Code Geass, And More

Mecha anime has long been a beloved genre, capturing audiences with its thrilling action, complex characters, and thought-provoking narratives. Over the years, several series have stood out as genre-defining works, blending sci-fi spectacle with deep storytelling. Here, we present five of the best mecha anime series that have left a lasting impact on the industry and continue to be fan favourites.

1. Gurren Lagann

Genres: Action, Comedy, Drama, Mecha, Romance, Sci-Fi

Set in a distant future where humanity is forced to live underground, Gurren Lagann tells the story of Simon, a timid young digger, and Kamina, an ambitious, larger-than-life rebel. Their lives change forever when Simon discovers a mysterious glowing drill and an ancient mecha buried beneath the earth. With fierce Yoko and their small but powerful robot Lagann at his side, they break through the surface in a war-ravaged world ruled by feral Beastmen.

Their Gurren Brigade leads the uprising against their oppressors as they traverse the endless surface world. Battles for freedom which transcend the usual bounds become an intergalactic war, culminating in one of the most bombastic, tear-jerking, and visually spectacular finales in the anime history. With some of the most over-the-top action, passionate characters, and unforgettable catchphrase, "Pierce the heavens with your drill!", Gurren Lagann proves to be a must-watch for any mecha fan.

2. Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion

Genres: Action, Drama, Mecha, Psychological, Sci-Fi

Few anime have left as profound a mark as Neon Genesis Evangelion, and its theatrical conclusion, The End of Evangelion, only deepened its legacy. This alternate ending to the original TV series offers a more visceral and unflinching look at the psychological struggles of protagonist Shinji Ikari and the fate of humanity.

As the shadowy organisation, SEELE launches an all-out assault on NERV, Shinji, Asuka, and the remaining pilots are thrust into an apocalyptic showdown that tests their sanity and resolve. The film delivers breathtaking animation, surreal imagery, and a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, all while deconstructing the mecha genre itself. The End of Evangelion remains one of the most debated and analyzed anime films of all time, cementing its place as an essential entry in the mecha canon.

3. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2

Genres: Action, Drama, Mecha, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Starting where the tumultuous events of the first season left off, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 sees the re-emergence of the former prince turned revolutionary Lelouch vi Britannia. Devoid of any prior memories, he lived the life of an ordinary student until destiny forced his past back on him through yet another encounter with the Oppressive Britannian Empire.

During the saga, Lelouch employs the powers of the Geass, a supernatural ability that enables him to command anyone to obey his orders, resuming the identity of Zero, the masked leader of the Black Knights guiding the resistance. When ushering in a new rebellion, it is bound to get higher, with some of the anime's most intense battles and shocking betrayals, leading to quite possibly one of the best endings in anime. With political intrigue, mind games, and great mecha battles, Code Geass R2 is a tapestry that will leave you breathing hard till the end.

4. 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Genres: Action, Drama, Mecha, Sci-Fi

A modern masterpiece, 86 EIGHTY-SIX delivers an emotionally charged war story that challenges the conventions of the mecha genre. The second part of the anime follows Shin and his surviving comrades as they push deep into Legion territory, facing constant peril and personal struggles.

After escaping their oppressive homeland, the Spearhead Squadron is taken in by the Federal Republic of Giad, a nation that offers them a chance at peace. However, haunted by their past and driven by a sense of duty, they return to the battlefield, joined by a mysterious new ally, Frederica Rosenfort, a young girl with an uncanny ability that adds another layer of intrigue to their mission.

With stunning animation, powerful storytelling, and a harrowing depiction of war, 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2 is an emotional rollercoaster that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

5. Darling in the Franxx

Genres: Action, Mecha, Romance, Sci-Fi

A collaboration between Trigger, A-1 Pictures, and CloverWorks, Darling in the Franxx presents a dystopian world where humanity is on the brink of extinction. Children are artificially created and raised solely to pilot giant mechs known as Franxx, which are humanity's only defence against monstrous creatures called Klaxosaurs.

At the heart of the story are Hiro, a fallen prodigy, and Zero Two, a mysterious hybrid pilot with a dangerous reputation. Their unique partnership fuels the series' emotional core, as they navigate love, identity, and the harsh realities of their world. While the series is known for its controversial themes and divisive ending, its breathtaking animation, heartfelt moments, and compelling characters make it a standout in the mecha genre.