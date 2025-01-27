ETV Bharat / entertainment

Top 10 OTT Picks This Week: Pushpa 2, The Storyteller, Identity, And More Must-Watch Titles

Fans of Allu Arjun can rejoice as Pushpa 2: The Rule finally makes its OTT debut on Netflix on January 29. The sequel continues the intense rivalry between Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun) and SP Bhanwar Singh (played by Fahadh Faasil). With its high-octane action sequences and gripping narrative, this Telugu blockbuster has been one of the most awaited digital releases of the year.

Spanish mystery thriller The Snow Girl returns for its second season this week. Based on Javier Castillo's novel, the series follows journalist Miren as she relentlessly investigates the disappearance of Amaya Martin during a parade in Malaga. Starring Milena Smit, Jose Coronado, and Aixa Villagran, this gripping series delves into the emotional toll of solving a high-profile case. Stream it on Netflix starting January 28.

The second season of the spy-thriller series The Recruit is set to return to Netflix on January 28. Created by Alexi Hawley, the series continues the story of Owen Hendricks (played by Noah Centineo), a CIA lawyer whose life spirals into chaos when an Eastern European asset blackmails him. Packed with international conflicts and high-stakes espionage, this season stars Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, and Colton Dunn.

Based on a short story by filmmaker Satyajit Ray, The Storyteller brings to life a fascinating tale of mystery and introspection. The film follows a wealthy businessman struggling with insomnia who hires a storyteller to help him sleep, only to find himself caught in an unexpected twist. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Naseeruddin Shah, and Revathi Menon, this intriguing drama promises to be a thought-provoking watch. Catch it on Disney+ Hotstar from January 28.

Hyderabad: The final week of January promises a thrilling lineup of new OTT content to keep audiences glued to their screens. From blockbuster action flicks to gripping dramas and exciting web series, platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Amazon Prime Video are all set to roll out fresh releases. Here's a curated list of the most anticipated titles dropping between January 27 and February 2, 2025.

5. Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: Jan 29

A fresh take on Spider-Man's origin story, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man is an animated series set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 29. This new series explores the journey of a young Peter Parker as he discovers his powers and embraces his destiny as a superhero. Packed with comic book-style storytelling, it's a treat for fans of the iconic Marvel character.

6. You're Cordially Invited

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: Jan 30

Amazon Prime Video's new comedy-drama You're Cordially Invited drops on January 30. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film revolves around two destination weddings that clash when they accidentally double-book a remote island resort. Starring Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Jimmy Tatro, this chaotic yet hilarious tale of wedding mishaps is sure to leave viewers in splits.

7. The Hooligan

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: Jan 30

This Polish drama reveals the world of football hooliganism. The series, directed by Lukasz Palkowski, depicts a teenager's journey through the dark world of gang culture. Starring Wojciech Zielinski and Marta Zmuda Trzebiatowska, the show imagines the moral compromises of people torn between loyalty, violence and skilled trades.

8. Identity

Streaming Platform: Zee5

Release Date: Jan 31

Malayalam thriller Identity lands on Zee5 on January 31. This gripping film follows a police officer and a sketch artist who team up to hunt down an elusive serial killer. With Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, the movie is packed with suspense, making it a must-watch for fans of crime dramas.

9. The Secret of The Shiledars

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: Jan 31

Set in the historical era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, The Secret of The Shiledars explores a secret society's quest to uncover a hidden treasure. Starring Sai Tamhankar, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ashish Vidyarthi, this period drama combines history, adventure, and intrigue. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 31.

10. Lucca's World

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: Jan 31

For fans of fantasy and adventure, Lucca's World offers a magical escape. The series follows Lucca, a teenager who stumbles upon a portal to a mystical realm called Elyndria. Featuring Noah Jupe, Millie Bobby Brown, and David Harbour, this enchanting tale of courage and discovery premieres on Netflix on January 31.

With this exciting lineup of OTT releases, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for gripping dramas, action-packed thrillers, or light-hearted comedies, January's last week is brimming with entertainment options. Don't miss out!