Top 10 Anime Of 2025: Takopi's Original Sin, To Be Hero X, Gachiakuta, Solo Leveling Season 2 & More

Hyderabad: The year 2025 has proven to be a remarkable one for anime fans around the globe. With a range of shonen adaptations, heart-wrenching dramas, fantastical mysteries, and bold experiments in storytelling, this year's offerings reflect the medium's richness and variety. Although it's too early to name a definitive "anime of the year", there are a number of shows already standing out as favourites among critics and fans.

Here are the top 10 best anime from 2025:

Gachiakuta

One of the biggest surprise hits of 2025 has been Gachiakuta, a shonen adaptation that no one saw coming to dominate the season. Set in a harsh and dark, covered in trash and filth, Gachiakuta brings a welcome feeling of roughness in terms of storytelling and visuals. Rather than presenting a refined and polished product, the anime goes for a chaotic, wild visual aesthetic that matches the brutality of its setting.

The show centres around Rudo, who braves the violent lows of the Pit, where survival is far from guaranteed. From the very first episode, viewers found themselves engrossed in Rudo's dangerous journey. As the narrative progressed, its no-holds-barred style captured viewers, leaving them glued to the screen, anticipating more. Although the show was yet to finish, its bold presentation and dramatic storyline have already made it one of the most memorable titles of the year.

Sakamoto Days

The other big debut of the year arrived in the shape of Sakamoto Days, adapted from the Shonen Jump manga. The series blends humour and action seamlessly, centring around a retired assassin, Taro Sakamoto, who now runs a convenience store while trying to live a peaceful family life. However, his past refuses to leave him alone, forcing him to fight off former colleagues while maintaining his suburban tranquillity.

Although some fans initially criticised the animation for lacking spectacle, the show has quickly proven its worth. Whenever the action kicks in, the production delivers breathtaking sequences that stand among the year's best. Beyond the fights, the anime's charm lies in its endearing characters, witty humour, and playful subversion of typical shonen tropes. Nostalgic yet fresh, Sakamoto Days has cemented itself as a highlight of the Winter 2025 season.

Secrets Of The Silent Witch

Fantasy fans have found themselves enamoured with Secrets of the Silent Witch, based on Matsuri Isora's popular light novel series. The story follows Monica Everett, a socially anxious prodigy who, despite her extraordinary magical talent, struggles with speaking in public. Having secluded herself away from the world, Monica is unexpectedly pulled back into society when tasked with a sensitive mission that forces her to enrol at an elite academy.

At once whimsical and poignant, the series balances heartfelt character development with high-stakes magical intrigue. Monica's journey resonates strongly with viewers who see in her both vulnerability and strength, while the richly imagined world of the Kingdom of Ridill draws fans deeper into its mysteries. With its mix of emotional relatability and grand fantasy, Secrets of the Silent Witch is one of the most enchanting new anime of 2025.

To Be Hero X

Chinese animation, or donghua, has been steadily gaining traction in the global anime community, and this year's To Be Hero X may be its most successful export yet. Directed by Li Haolin, most famously associated with Link Click, the show employs an unconventional strategy to the superhero genre. The powers of each hero are tied to their supporters' numbers, making for an interesting exploration of popularity and power structures in society.

The show intertwines several seemingly disparate narratives, each vignette building toward a larger overlying story. To Be Hero X has taken both critical success and fan support with its visuals and storytelling. Whether it ends up being this year's gem depends heavily on how well it lands the final punch, but its ambition alone makes it one of the most discussed anime of 2025.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Romance and slice-of-life fans have been enchanted by The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, which is adapted from Saka Mikami's manga. The series delves into the unorthodox relationship between Rintaro Tsumugi, a student of the rowdy Chidori High, and Kaoruko Waguri, an elegant girl from the high-end Kikyo Academy.

What starts as a random meeting at Rintaro's family bakery blossoms into a poignant journey of friendship, love, and crossing social boundaries. With its charming art style and emotional sincerity, the anime resonates with anyone who has ever experienced the magic of an unexpected connection. Its gentle pacing and heartfelt storytelling make it one of the year's most comforting series.

Solo Leveling Season 2

Few anime this year have matched the hype of Solo Leveling Season 2, the follow-up to the series that won Anime of the Year at the 9th Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Centred on Sung Jinwoo’s relentless pursuit of power in a world of Hunters and monsters, the show continues to impress with spectacular fight sequences and immersive world-building.

Despite its massive popularity, the series has sparked debate among fans. Some argue that it represents anime's shift toward prioritising flashy animation over complex storytelling. Regardless, Solo Leveling remains a cultural juggernaut. With its second season doubling down on high-octane action and epic battles, it’s almost certain to remain one of 2025’s biggest titles.

Dandadan Season 2

Also coming back this year is fan favourite Dandadan Season 2, bankrolled by Science SARU. With its strange mix of rom-com, supernatural action, and comedy, the show returns Momo, Okarun, and Jiji to face new dangers, such as the wrathful Evil Eye yokai.

The anime adaptation of the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs has been commended for raising the already top-notch manga source material. With its eye-popping animation, creative color usage, and kinetic sound design, the anime has pleased aesthetically and story-wise consistently. If it stays on this course, Dandadan may not only reign supreme in 2025 but also become one of the greatest shonen series of this generation.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

One of the highest-rated shows of the past decade, The Apothecary Diaries, was back this year for its second season. Picking up where the first season left off, the show expands on its already complex story with more in-depth political manipulation, richer character development, and more digging into its highly detailed world.

The love story of Maomao and Jinshi becomes more significant, which brings emotional resonance to the series' intriguing mysteries. Fans and critics have both commended this season for its scope and rewarding pay-offs. Already a genre standout, The Apothecary Diaries continues to demonstrate why it's one of the best mystery dramas in anime history.

Lord Of The Mysteries

Another donghua that is making a splash this year is Lord of the Mysteries, which is based on a highly acclaimed web novel. Dark fantasy story with maze-like world-building and mysterious atmosphere pervades. Lord of the Mysteries is one where a complicated plot and unorthodox pacing created a hard sell at first, but the series only gets better as episodes go by.

Visually breathtaking and storywise ambitious, Lord of the Mysteries wears its beautiful animation and rich, complex narrative on its sleeve. With much to prove, it has already left a strong impression on veteran fans of the source material and newcomers. It could very well become one of the greatest dark fantasy anime of this generation.

Takopi's Original Sin

The most surprising phenomenon of 2025 is certainly Takopi's Original Sin, adapted from Taizan 5's short but intense manga. The tale starts harmlessly enough with Takopi, a clueless alien, coming to Earth to befriend humans. His efforts to assist with time travel, however, result in horrifying and heartbreaking outcomes.

Since its very first episode, Takopi's Original Sin shocked audiences with its emotionally charged intensity. Every instalment opens with a content warning, an indication of the intense themes that it tackles. A show that is so short already considered to be one of the most emotionally charged anime of the year, if the finale proves to be faithful to the manga, it might be the strongest contender for anime of the year.