Took a Lot of Courage for Me to Come Back: Usha Uthup Returns to Stage After Husband’s Death

Hyderabad: Indian singer Usha Uthup is making a comeback to the stage following the recent death of her husband, Jani Chako Uthup, who passed away on July 8 due to a massive heart attack. Jani was 78 years old. Despite the profound loss, Uthup, 76, has chosen to continue performing, a decision she attributes to her late husband's unwavering support and encouragement throughout her career.

In a heartfelt conversation with a news portal, Uthup expressed her grief, saying, "It was a terrible moment for me. I lost my husband. It was really sad." However, she highlighted her resolve to honour his memory by returning to live shows. "It took a lot of courage for me to come back to doing live shows just after a span of a few days. What could I have done? They were shows I had already accepted," she added.

Uthup believes that engaging in music is a way for her to cope with loss. "I don’t believe in sitting at home and crying because it makes no sense. He was the one who helped me grow and pursue my career. He never interfered in my life and always said, ‘Go and sing!’ I am doing that and it has brought me a lot of peace," she explained. Music, she feels, helps her forget her sorrows and brings joy to others, fulfilling her late husband’s wish for her to keep performing.

Looking ahead, Uthup is set to share the stage with her mentee, actor-singer Sushant Divgikar, for a live performance in Delhi on August 24. Uthup praised Divgikar’s growth and talent, noting, "Sushant is such a brilliant singer. I have seen her singing get better with time. She has a certain magic in her, while doing both male and female voices." As Uthup prepares for this upcoming show, she reflects on how continuing her musical journey is her way of keeping her husband’s memory alive through her art.