ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tom Holland Swings Back In Action As Spider-Man: Brand New Day Begins Shooting

Tom Holland kicks off filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teasing a couple of pictures from the first day on sets.

Tom Holland kicks off shoot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Tom Holland kicks off shoot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Tom Holland is officially back in the suit, having commenced Day 1 of filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor posted a few behind-the-scenes snaps on his Instagram account, confirming that production is underway for the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie.

In the post, Holland is seen sporting a brand-new Spider-Man suit, standing atop what looks like military equipment, with a stunt harness attached, indicating the start of some serious action-packed scenes. Captioning the post, he wrote: "Spider-Man Brand New Day 1."

Fans erupted with excitement in the comments, buzzing about his new suit design, which includes raised black webbing on a brighter red-and-blue base, offering a more comic-accurate and classic look reminiscent of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man versions. Marvel had earlier teased this suit design in a quick first-look video.

A Fresh Chapter Begins

Directed under Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up after the emotional finale of No Way Home, where Peter Parker made the ultimate sacrifice by asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to erase everyone's memory of him. While official plot details are still under wraps, the title Brand New Day hints at a clean slate for Peter in a post-memory-wipe world.

The cast includes returning stars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Exciting new additions include Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Sadie Sink from Stranger Things in an undisclosed role. The film is set to hit theatres on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland Eyes Another Iconic Role?

Interestingly, while Holland swings back into the MCU, he's also fuelling rumours about playing James Bond. Speaking to Gordon Ramsay on YouTube, he called the iconic spy role the "pinnacle" of a British actor's career and hinted that he'd love the opportunity. "I already consider myself the luckiest kid alive," Holland said, adding, "We'll get there one day."

Read More

  1. 'Not Just Another Sequel': James Cameron Drops Big Tease For Avatar 3 Fire And Ash In New Video
  2. After Aanand L Rai, Dhanush Condemns AI-Modified Raanjhanaa Ending: 'Stripped Film of Its Very Soul'
  3. 'They're Biased Towards Me': Mohit Suri On Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor's Early Support For Saiyaara

Hyderabad: Tom Holland is officially back in the suit, having commenced Day 1 of filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor posted a few behind-the-scenes snaps on his Instagram account, confirming that production is underway for the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie.

In the post, Holland is seen sporting a brand-new Spider-Man suit, standing atop what looks like military equipment, with a stunt harness attached, indicating the start of some serious action-packed scenes. Captioning the post, he wrote: "Spider-Man Brand New Day 1."

Fans erupted with excitement in the comments, buzzing about his new suit design, which includes raised black webbing on a brighter red-and-blue base, offering a more comic-accurate and classic look reminiscent of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man versions. Marvel had earlier teased this suit design in a quick first-look video.

A Fresh Chapter Begins

Directed under Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up after the emotional finale of No Way Home, where Peter Parker made the ultimate sacrifice by asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to erase everyone's memory of him. While official plot details are still under wraps, the title Brand New Day hints at a clean slate for Peter in a post-memory-wipe world.

The cast includes returning stars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Exciting new additions include Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Sadie Sink from Stranger Things in an undisclosed role. The film is set to hit theatres on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland Eyes Another Iconic Role?

Interestingly, while Holland swings back into the MCU, he's also fuelling rumours about playing James Bond. Speaking to Gordon Ramsay on YouTube, he called the iconic spy role the "pinnacle" of a British actor's career and hinted that he'd love the opportunity. "I already consider myself the luckiest kid alive," Holland said, adding, "We'll get there one day."

Read More

  1. 'Not Just Another Sequel': James Cameron Drops Big Tease For Avatar 3 Fire And Ash In New Video
  2. After Aanand L Rai, Dhanush Condemns AI-Modified Raanjhanaa Ending: 'Stripped Film of Its Very Soul'
  3. 'They're Biased Towards Me': Mohit Suri On Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor's Early Support For Saiyaara

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SPIDER MAN BRAND NEW DAYSPIDER MAN 4 FILMING DAY 1SPIDER MAN BRAND NEW DAY CASTTOM HOLLAND SPIDER MAN 4 SHOOTTOM HOLLAND

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.