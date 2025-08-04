Tom Holland Swings Back In Action As Spider-Man: Brand New Day Begins Shooting

Hyderabad: Tom Holland is officially back in the suit, having commenced Day 1 of filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor posted a few behind-the-scenes snaps on his Instagram account, confirming that production is underway for the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie.

In the post, Holland is seen sporting a brand-new Spider-Man suit, standing atop what looks like military equipment, with a stunt harness attached, indicating the start of some serious action-packed scenes. Captioning the post, he wrote: "Spider-Man Brand New Day 1."

Fans erupted with excitement in the comments, buzzing about his new suit design, which includes raised black webbing on a brighter red-and-blue base, offering a more comic-accurate and classic look reminiscent of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man versions. Marvel had earlier teased this suit design in a quick first-look video.

A Fresh Chapter Begins

Directed under Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up after the emotional finale of No Way Home, where Peter Parker made the ultimate sacrifice by asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to erase everyone's memory of him. While official plot details are still under wraps, the title Brand New Day hints at a clean slate for Peter in a post-memory-wipe world.

The cast includes returning stars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Exciting new additions include Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Sadie Sink from Stranger Things in an undisclosed role. The film is set to hit theatres on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland Eyes Another Iconic Role?

Interestingly, while Holland swings back into the MCU, he's also fuelling rumours about playing James Bond. Speaking to Gordon Ramsay on YouTube, he called the iconic spy role the "pinnacle" of a British actor's career and hinted that he'd love the opportunity. "I already consider myself the luckiest kid alive," Holland said, adding, "We'll get there one day."